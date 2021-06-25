Sligo set to offer little resistance as Mayo march again

The Connacht senior football championship has had the distinction of getting the GAA summer started for years now.

Traditionally, the annual trip to New York for one of the ‘home’ counties each May signals the start of the ‘Road to Croker’ and is the first sign that the championship ball is rolling.

But things have changed in the wake of Covid, and instead, the first GAA football championship of the season takes place in Markievicz Park in Sligo this evening.

The novelty and carnival atmosphere of a packed Gaelic Park in New York will be replaced by the harsh reality that All-Ireland finalists Mayo are unbackable favourites to beat a Sligo side that only won one of their four matches in Division 4 of the National League last month.

After their third successive defeat — away to Wexford — in their last game, Sligo manager, Tony McEntee, didn’t mince his words when he spoke about the prospect of taking on the reigning Connacht champions in today’s quarter-final.

“Against Mayo, the least the players could show would be a bit of pride,” the former Armagh All-Ireland winner said.

“But it’s on us all here; it’s not just the players, it’s management. I would say the reality is, we play the game against Mayo and we start looking forward to next year. That’s about as much as we can hope for at this stage.

“This year is a washout and it’s over now. So we have to look forward to see what we’re going to get out of next year.” McEntee, who was also a Mayo selector under Stephen Rochford from 2016 to 2018, wasn’t to know that Mayo’s O’Connor brothers, Cillian and Diarmuid, had picked up injuries that same day that would keep them out of today’s match.

And in the case of All-Star attacker, Cillian, out for the rest of the season.

In theory, the absence of the O’Connors, along with the off-season retirements of David Clarke, Chris Barrett, Keith Higgins, Donie Vaughan, Seamie O’Shea and Tom Parsons, and the slow rehabilitation of injured duo Brendan Harrison and Jason Doherty should mean that Mayo are open to being tested on their first day out.

However, on the evidence of their unbeaten run through Division 2 of the League, and subsequent promotion back to the top flight, James Horan is managing the transition smoothly and reaping the benefits of bringing through the next wave of replacements. So any talk of this Sligo team emulating the sides of 2000 and 2010, and ambushing their neighbours at Markievicz Park, seems fanciful.

“We had three good [league] games against good teams, so it wasn’t like we didn’t have enough competition,” remarked McEntee in that recent interview. “I think, on reflection, now that the year is nearly over, we’ll just stop and start again come September. There’s an awful lot more in these players, there’s a lot more in us as a set-up as a whole. I think it’s going to be next year when we see more of that.”