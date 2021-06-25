Lack of continuity a hindrance for Waterford, says Conor Murray

Murray says the revolving door of Waterford footballers obstructs progress
Lack of continuity a hindrance for Waterford, says Conor Murray

Waterford's Conor Murray on the ball against Wexford's Ronan Devereux during their Div. 4 National Football League game in Fraher Field. Photo Sean Byrne

Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 15:45
Eoghan Cormican

When Waterford take to the field at LIT Gaelic Grounds for tomorrow’s Munster quarter-final it will have been three years and 17 days since they last scored a football Championship win.

Victory then came at Wexford’s expense in the first round of the qualifiers, the county’s most recent Munster SFC win came eight years earlier.

Conor Murray, captain this weekend, reckons there are no more than five or six of that 2018 team still part of the Waterford set-up.

The revolving door of players has been a roadblock to progression, says the Rathgormack forward.

Murray points to opponents Limerick and their rising graph of recent years, which includes Division 4 promotion last year and a Division 3 semi-final appearance earlier this month. A contributory factor, he insists, is having a core group over the past four years and building their team around it.

“I mean 16, 17, 18 players; that’s something we have struggled with in Waterford,” he said.

“That team that beat Wexford in 2018, if that team stuck together, we’d be after building on the same gameplan, tactics, or whatever over the past three years. But we have to keep going back to base every year to introduce new lads into the panel. You see that in almost every county in Division 3 and 4, bar a few.

“Obviously, the turnover is a hindrance because there is that lack of continuity, lads are new to set-ups, and it might be their first time playing inter-county so they have to get up to speed. It is not an excuse, it’s just the way it is.”

A win this weekend would surely improve retention rates. Similarly helpful, adds Murray, would be to move out of the League’s basement tier. Failure on that front in recent weeks was a missed opportunity, he says.

“Championship wins do help. We saw that when we beat Wexford. There was an extra buzz around the county in terms of football, but the best way to get more lads to commit is to get up into Division 3 because what that means is you are playing higher quality games over a more sustained period and that leads to higher quality training.

“It’s easy to commit when you know you’re successful. Not everyone can commit when it seems like there are few signs of improvement. It makes days when you win a lot more sweet. Saturday is a massive opportunity; we’ll be looking to grab it with both hands.”

More in this section

Darren O'Neill and Ryan O'Donoghue 13/6/2021 Clare's Darren O'Neill handed first Championship in a decade
Hurling Tactics Board: Waterford's counter-attack and the key to stopping it  Hurling Tactics Board: Waterford's counter-attack and the key to stopping it 
Antrim v Wexford - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 4 Darren Gleeson: Antrim have a way to go to end patronising talk
#waterford gaa#gaelic football
Lack of continuity a hindrance for Waterford, says Conor Murray

Cork unchanged for league decider, McGrath comes in for Dublin

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices