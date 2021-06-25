Lack of continuity a hindrance for Waterford, says Conor Murray

When Waterford take to the field at LIT Gaelic Grounds for tomorrow’s Munster quarter-final it will have been three years and 17 days since they last scored a football Championship win.

Victory then came at Wexford’s expense in the first round of the qualifiers, the county’s most recent Munster SFC win came eight years earlier.

Conor Murray, captain this weekend, reckons there are no more than five or six of that 2018 team still part of the Waterford set-up.

The revolving door of players has been a roadblock to progression, says the Rathgormack forward.

Murray points to opponents Limerick and their rising graph of recent years, which includes Division 4 promotion last year and a Division 3 semi-final appearance earlier this month. A contributory factor, he insists, is having a core group over the past four years and building their team around it.

“I mean 16, 17, 18 players; that’s something we have struggled with in Waterford,” he said.

“That team that beat Wexford in 2018, if that team stuck together, we’d be after building on the same gameplan, tactics, or whatever over the past three years. But we have to keep going back to base every year to introduce new lads into the panel. You see that in almost every county in Division 3 and 4, bar a few.

“Obviously, the turnover is a hindrance because there is that lack of continuity, lads are new to set-ups, and it might be their first time playing inter-county so they have to get up to speed. It is not an excuse, it’s just the way it is.”

A win this weekend would surely improve retention rates. Similarly helpful, adds Murray, would be to move out of the League’s basement tier. Failure on that front in recent weeks was a missed opportunity, he says.

“Championship wins do help. We saw that when we beat Wexford. There was an extra buzz around the county in terms of football, but the best way to get more lads to commit is to get up into Division 3 because what that means is you are playing higher quality games over a more sustained period and that leads to higher quality training.

“It’s easy to commit when you know you’re successful. Not everyone can commit when it seems like there are few signs of improvement. It makes days when you win a lot more sweet. Saturday is a massive opportunity; we’ll be looking to grab it with both hands.”