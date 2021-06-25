Paul Murphy says Kerry 'very confident in the defenders we have'

Despite question marks over the Kerry backline, half-back Paul Murphy insists the squad is “very confident in the defenders we have”.

The experienced 29-year-old is a key component of a rearguard unit that has rarely escaped unflattering commentary in recent times, a defence that is held up — “rightly or wrongly” — as the county’s Achilles heel.

Murphy said the Kingdom defence is “evolving” and how it was a vote of confidence in the group to see full-back Jason Foley named man-of-the-match following Kerry’s six-goal annihilation of Tyrone.

“You try to avoid the outside talk if you can,” said Murphy of the focus on and criticism of the Kerry defence.

“Rightly or wrongly, it has been the defence that has been getting more of the slack, but we’ve always been happy with the defenders we have, both starting and coming off the bench, and the way we are set up.

“It was very pleasing for Jason, individually, [to get man-of-the-match against Tyrone] and for us as a group of backs. Gavin White is playing very well and got a great goal the last day. Mike Breen has come in new to the panel this year and is doing remarkably well.

“We’re very happy with the defence we have and have been for the last number of years.”

The 2014 All-Star said newcomers in recent years have needed time, understandably, to bed in.

“I saw a photo lately of the National League final in 2017, which I know is four years ago now, but the turnover and change on the panel since then is huge.

“With such an evolution in the playing members, there will always be a bit of bedding in and the longer a team can play together and get more used to each other, the better they will perform as a unit.

“We are evolving as a defence. A lot of these guys who are playing in the Kerry defence now are in their first two or three years in the panel, so there’s a certain amount of bedding in with that.”

He added: “There’s an element of team defence in football now, where defence is expected to support the attack and vice-versa, with midfielders and forwards helping out in the defence. It’s a group effort, but we are very confident in the defence we have.”

Ahead of the county’s Championship opener at home to Clare tomorrow evening, Murphy insisted there will be no mention of Cork and last November’s Munster semi-final defeat either as motivation or as a cautionary tale. “No, we are focusing on one team and one team only this week and that’s Clare. They are a very solid team, a solid Division 2 team for the last number of years and were four or five points away from becoming a Division 1 team for next year. We want to have another Championship game after this weekend.”