Darren Gleeson: Antrim have a way to go to end patronising talk

Antrim manager Darren Gleeson still feels there’s a patronising view of his team in some quarters.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Leinster SHC quarter-final against Dublin, Tipperary’s 2016 All-Ireland winning goalkeeper fully accepts the players can change that by continuing to improve.

However, talk of moral victories and Antrim doing themselves justice despite losing to teams like Dublin and Kilkenny recently irritates him.

“I don’t think that’s out the gate just yet,” he says of the condescension. “If you take the Kilkenny game, we were beaten by seven or eight points and it was ‘a good performance by Antrim’ and all that. Any day you are bet by seven or eight points is no different to the day we left Parnell Park by eight points and eight points was generous to us that day. Ryan Elliott had a massive game in goals for us that day.

“We should have got a lot more criticism for that Dublin performance. If it was anybody else they would have been criticised. Coming out of Kilkenny, it was ‘fair play to ye’. That’s going to knock around for awhile until Antrim are able to establish themselves.

“We’re in Division 1 again next year so that will help but the Leinster championship is ruthless. You lose one game and you’re into a relegation final to see who goes to the Joe McDonagh whereas previous years a new team would get the five games in the round robin, which would have been excellent and a really good opportunity for the growth of the group. But we’re into a cut-throat competition now and the big thing for us is to try and maintain our position there.”

Eight points the poorer against Dublin back in May, you won’t hear Gleeson talking up the prospect of a reversal in Navan this weekend. Although, having beaten Clare and drawing with Wexford they have provided enough evidence to suggest Antrim can repeat their 2010 SHC victory over the Blues.

“That’s a positive message going around about Antrim hurling and I’d be very happy to hear that. But there is already expectation in Antrim because it is a hurling county just like there is expectation in Dublin that they will take care of Antrim because they have come up from the Joe McDonagh. It works both ways.

“The pleasing thing is people are talking about Antrim hurling again and that’s the big thing for us. The last time we played in a Leinster championship was 2014 so it’s a big talking point in the county.”

Finishing fourth in Division 1, Group B, Gleeson maintains the group were not motivated by analysts who claimed they would struggle having been promoted last season.

“My mantra and the management’s mantra was always ‘judge us at the end of the league’. The home venue obviously proved a good advantage to us and the fans coming back in at the end was a big help.

“I was always confident that we would hold our own in the league. The Championship is a bit of an unknown because it’s the next level up and you’re going into Leinster and playing teams who are well seasoned for it. Dublin are well established there, they have been there or thereabouts and had some massive results like the one against Galway in Parnell Park two years ago.

“Championship will be different and maybe that’s what the commentators were getting at - ‘how will they stand up to the pace of championship hurling?’ That’s the big unknown for us going into the weekend.”

From his time playing challenge games in Antrim to coaching the team before becoming manager, Gleeson has recognised the love of the game in the county but he now sees it being complemented by the necessary structures.

“They’re absolutely crazy for it and they’ve come an awfully long journey. The Saffron Business Forum has been great in supporting hurling in Antrim and Gaelfast, which you won’t see the impact of that and the coaching progression for another four or five years.

“The minor set-up is promising and there are a couple of really good school teams in Antrim like St Louis in Ballymena and Cross and Passion in Ballycastle. It’s the culmination of good work and the re-emergence of the Belfast clubs back into the county panel are all strong indicators that things are going in the right direction.”

Needless to say, Gleeson’s seven-hour return journeys from Portroe are made easier these days by the progress. “It’s like anything, when you start anything it can be taxing but then you get into a routine and there have been positives the last couple of years.”