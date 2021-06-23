Munster GAA confirms ticketing arrangements for championship games

There will be no public sale of tickets for this weekend's Munster Championship hurling and football matches, Munster GAA has confirmed

Up to 200 spectators will be allowed attend Saturday's Munster football quarter-final meetings of Limerick and Waterford at LIT Gaelic Grounds and Kerry and Clare in Fitzgerald Stadium.

The same limit applies to the hurling quarter-final clash of Clare and Waterford at Semple Stadium on Sunday.

The Munster GAA statement confirms: "As per Government Guidelines, a maximum of 200 spectators will be allowed to attend each of these games. Tickets will be distributed primarily through both participating County Boards. Due to the limited number of tickets available, it is not possible to facilitate public or club sales."

The same policy will apply to the following weekend's semi-final between Tipperary and the winners of the Clare v Waterford hurling quarter-final.

However, the semi-Final between Limerick and Cork on Saturday July 3rd in Semple Stadium will be trial fixture with 2,400 spectators allowed to attend.

Munster GAA have confirmed that 2,300 of these will be seating in the stand with 100 in the Killinan End terrace.

The statement adds: "As per Government regulations, the number of spectators allowed at inter-county games from July 5th will be 500 which will take in the Munster Championships at Minor and Under 20 level in both Hurling and Football as well as the Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals on July 10th. The increase to 500 spectators is subject to review based on public health advice and we await confirmation of this.

"We ask all spectators attending our games to adhere to all the normal Covid Public Health protocols."