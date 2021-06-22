Clare star Jamie Malone expected to miss Kerry quarter-final with injury

Manager Colm Collins has said “it is hard to see” the Clare forward making Saturday’s game
Jamie Malone. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 16:31
Eoghan Cormican

Clare’s 2019 All-Star nominee Jamie Malone is “unlikely” to feature in Saturday’s Munster SFC quarter-final because of an ankle injury.

Manager Colm Collins has said “it is hard to see” the Clare forward making Saturday’s game away to Kerry (throw-in 7pm).

Injury forced Malone out of the county’s Division 2 League opener against Laois on May 16 after only four minutes of action. He has not played since.

“He is touch and go for Saturday. He is struggling with an ankle injury,” Collins remarked.

“I’d say unlikely [that he’ll feature], it is hard to see it. But we’ll wait until the last training session on Thursday night to make a call, we’ll give him every chance, but I’d say unlikely.”

