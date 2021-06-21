Repeat of thrilling 2020 final as draw made for Tipperary SHC

Kiladangan won their first county title last year with a last-gasp goal to deny Loughmore-Castleiney in an extra-time thriller
Kiladangan captain Paul Flynn joins his team-mates with the Dan Breen Cup as they celebrate winning the Tipperary County Senior Hurling Championship at Semple Stadium. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 21:10
Stephen Barry

There will be a repeat of the Tipperary SHC final after Kiladangan were drawn to face Loughmore-Castleiney in the 2021 group stage.

Kiladangan won their first county title last year with a last-gasp goal to deny Loughmore in an extra-time thriller and the two will meet again in Group 3 of the senior championship.

Loughmore's mid rivals JK Brackens and Moycarkey-Borris complete the group.

Record winners Thurles Sarsfields will also face mid derbies against Drom & Inch and Upperchurch-Drombane, with Éire Óg Annacarthy completing Group A.

2019 champions Borris-Ileigh are drawn in an all-north Group 4 featuring three of that year's semi-finalists, including Nenagh Éire Óg and Kilruane MacDonaghs, as well as Roscrea.

Clonoulty Rossmore, 2018 champions, will meet Toomevara, Holycross-Ballycahill, and senior B champions Mullinahone.

In the Senior Football Championship, three-in-a-row chasing Clonmel Commercials will face Arravale Rovers, Ardfinnan, and Moycarkey-Borris in Group 3.

They were separated from other leading contenders Loughmore-Castleiney and Moyle Rovers in the seeded draw.

Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship

Group 1: Thurles Sarsfields, Drom & Inch, Upperchurch-Drombane, Éire Óg Annacarthy 

Group 2: Clonoulty Rossmore, Toomevara, Holycross-Ballycahill, CJ Kickhams Mullinahone 

Group 3: Kiladangan, Loughmore-Castleiney, JK Brackens, Moycarkey Borris 

Group 4: Borris-Ileigh, Nenagh Éire Óg, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Roscrea 

Seamus Ó Riain Cup Senior B Hurling Championship 

Group 1: Burgess, Thurles Sarsfields, Carrick Swans, Kiladangan 

Group 2: Newport, Templederry Kenyons, Silvermines, Clonakenny 

Group 3: Killenaule, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Sean Treacys, Ballina 

Group 4: Lorrha Dorrha, Portroe, St Marys, Cashel King Cormacs 

Senior Football Championship 

Group 1: Moyle Rovers, Cahir, Aherlow, Upperchurch-Drombane 

Group 2: Kilsheelan Kilcash, Ballyporeen, Éire Óg Annacarthy, Moyne-Templetuohy 

Group 3: Clonmel Commercials, Arravale Rovers, Ardfinnan, Moycarkey Borris 

Group 4: Loughmore-Castleiney, JK Brackens, Killenaule, Rockwell Rovers

Intermediate Hurling Championship 

Group 1: Moyne-Templetuohy, Borrisokane, Drom & Inch, Cappawhite 

Group 2: Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Carrick Davins, Ballybacon Grange, Moneygall 

Group 3: Boherlahan Dualla, Golden Kilfeacle, Moyle Rovers, Kilsheelan Kilcash 

Group 4: Ballingarry, Junior (A) Champions, Ballinahinch, Shannon Rovers

Intermediate Football Championship 

Group 1: Grangemockler Ballyneale, Clonmel Óg, CJ Kickhams Mullinahone, Bye 

Group 2: Fethard, Golden Kilfeacle, Clonmel Commercials, Loughmore-Castleiney 

Group 3: Galtee Rovers, Drom & Inch, Fr Sheehys, Cashel King Cormacs 

Group 4: Moyle Rovers, JK Brackens, Borrisokane, Clonoulty Rossmore 

- The draws for the round 1 games will be made by the Tipperary CCC in the coming weeks.

