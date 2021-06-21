Kildare-Meath spitting probe unlikely to propose penalty

An investigation into the alleged spitting incident in last Sunday week’s Division 2 semi-final between Kildare and Meath is unlikely to recommend a penalty.

Following a request by Meath, the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) acted on their claims that full-back Conor McGill had been spat on. The Irish Examiner understands Meath named a Kildare player who they argue prompted McGill’s reaction that saw him shown a red card.

However, video footage of the incident studied so far has not revealed any conclusive proof that the incident took place. Following the game, Meath manager Andy McEntee said: “Don’t talk to me about the sending off. We had a player who got spat on in the face and he ends up getting sent off.” He continued: “Conor McGill is not a fighter. Somebody spits in your face, what are you going to do?”

Meanwhile, the chairman of Meath’s football review committee Kevin Cahill has stepped down in support of U20 manager Bernard Flynn’s decision to resign. The decision by Cahill, a 1996 All-Ireland SFC winner and former Nemo Rangers player, to remove himself from the body was confirmed by Meath GAA.

A statement on Monday read: “Meath GAA can confirm that Kevin Cahill has stood down from his position on the football development committee. We wish Kevin all the best in the future.”

Cahill had led the committee, established in April. Among its other members included former Meath midfielder Gerry McEntee, ex-captain and Leinster GAA operations manager Seamus Kenny, Owen Brennan, Conor O’Donoghue and Barry Callaghan.

On Friday, Flynn announced he was withdrawing from the role after he was informed he would not have access to the U20 players currently on the county’s senior panel. On Twitter, Flynn described Cahill’s departure as “a sad day for Meath GAA”.

Elsewhere, it appears Peter Keane’s call for the GAA to allow for seven substitutes in the forthcoming Championship will fall on deaf ears. Keane proposed the facility in operation for the league should be extended into the summer on the basis of avoiding injury.

“It is imperative for the welfare of the players that they retain the seven substitutes for the Championship coming up,” he said last Friday. “It was a very, very condensed League and obviously it is going to be a very condensed Championship.”

Donegal are also believed to favour the idea. However, the recommendation that was made by the CCCC to Management Committee only applied to the league and there are no plans to permit any more than five regulation substitutes from this weekend’s start of the provincial championships.

In other news, the Leinster SHC semi-finals set to take place the weekend after next will either be held in MW Hire O’Moore Park or Croke Park. GAA HQ would be able to cater for 2,400 supporters, considerably more than the Portlaoise venue, but it remains a consideration to host the Galway v Antrim/Dublin and Kilkenny v Laois/Wexford matches.