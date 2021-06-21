Kerry hurlers sweating on eight players ahead of Joe McDonagh Cup opener

Kerry hurling manager Fintan O’Connor is hoping eight members of his injury-depleted panel can overcome recent knocks to line out in the county’s Joe McDonagh Cup opener this Saturday.

O’Connor has been dealing with an injury crisis over the past few weeks, with Saturday’s home fixture against Down (Austin Stack Park, 12.30pm) coming too soon for captain Daniel Collins and first-choice half-back Michael Leane.

Collins, half-forward on the 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup team of the year, picked up an injury in the fifth minute of Kerry’s League win over Wicklow earlier this month and has been sidelined since. He is expected to be available for the county’s second and final Joe McDonagh group match against Meath on July 10, as is Michael Leane. The latter came off injured in the second half of the League defeat to Carlow the weekend before last.

Already ruled out for “probably the rest of the campaign” are Michael O'Leary, Martin Stackpoole, Brandon Barrett, Jordan Conway, and John Buckley. O’Leary and Barrett both started on the Kerry team that unsuccessfully contested last December’s Joe McDonagh final.

Returning to this weekend’s Down fixture and uncertainty hangs over the involvement of centre-back Fionán Mackessy, who hasn’t featured since coming off injured in the first half of the round 3 win over Meath in late May, Niall O’Mahony, Eric Leen, Maurice O’Connor, James O'Connor, Shane Nolan, Barry O’Mahony, and Tomás O’Connor.

The Kerry manager is hopeful this octet will be available for selection.

“The year that's in it, it was bound to happen that you'd be looking at lads picking up hamstring injuries and things like that, but we have just been a little bit unlucky,” said Fintan O'Connor.

“We used 35 players in the League. I think only three of them were involved in all five games. When you have that kind of turnover of bodies, it is worrying in one way, but it is pleasing in another way that you have exposed a lot of lads to the rigours of a League campaign and some lads acquitted themselves very well.”

The Kingdom boss said he won’t be putting out any player against Down that is carrying a knock.

“It would be short-sighted. When you are talking about the morale in the group, playing a fella that is injured ruins the morale in the group nearly quicker than maybe a loss like the one against Carlow the Sunday before last (Kerry were beaten by 20 points).”

The cutthroat nature of this season’s group stages - the top team from either three-team group progresses straight to the final - means Saturday’s fixture is a must-win if Kerry are to remain in the hunt for a second successive Joe McDonagh final appearance.

“If you lose a game in a group of three, you are snookered. If we don't win in the first round, it is out of your hands straightaway. That is the same for Down. It is going to be a savage battle. It is knockout hurling, really. Hopefully, we can put ourselves in a position that we can win next Saturday.”