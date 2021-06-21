Kevin Walsh: Are the expectations of GAA supporters too far removed from reality?

Are the expectations of GAA supporters too far removed from reality? Are these expectations managed properly in counties at the moment? With social media and so many other media outlets readily accessible to every follower, is there an opportunity for county teams to better ‘manage’ the expectations of their supporters?
Speaking of expectations, some counties are still living in the old ‘traditional’ style football, where they catch and kick forward as soon as you can. This still appeals to a lot of followers.
To be fair this can be exciting to watch as we all like to see the game go up and down the field and see what happens when the ball is driven into the forwards, where we get a good old one-on-one battle. Often the more errors made in a game, the better the spectacle. The game has long moved on from that or certainly has for teams that are expecting to compete and win at the highest level.
- Kevin Walsh is a former Galway footballer and manager
growcoach.ie) along with Brian Silke and Sean Conlon as a platform for coaches and players with an emphasis on spatial awareness and the use of footwork, areas he delves into in his book , now available in all good book shops.