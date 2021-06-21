Kevin Walsh: Are the expectations of GAA supporters too far removed from reality?

Are the expectations of GAA supporters too far removed from reality? Are these expectations managed properly in counties at the moment? With social media and so many other media outlets readily accessible to every follower, is there an opportunity for county teams to better ‘manage’ the expectations of their supporters?

Creating an effective public relations protocol should be essential to manage and inform respective parties — supporters etc — with timely and accurate information. While expectation comes with the territory, I feel that a lot more can be done to proactively develop a strong PR image or plan to coincide with the team’s development, progress, aims, objectives, and vision.

Communicating with accurate information will also aid the team in giving a clear and consistent message to all interested parties and help highlight the progress and steps in place to develop the team. Secondly, it would also still the often-nonsensical chorus of opinionated followers who are poorly informed as to the reality of many situations. Unless teams look closer into the power of PR and the sharing of information, unrealistic expectation will continue to grow which can have a profound impact on your players if and when the desired result doesn’t happen.

Reality often doesn’t match expectations.

Then you have the issue with the ‘tradition’ of a particular county, which can also be a problem — not to mention underage success, which is another ball game altogether. What represents actual success? To win underage competitions or to develop underage players, whether they win competitions or not?

These are two different things, but which is of greater benefit in progressing to compete at senior elite level? The same applies to the club. Expectations can also be driven by lazy analysis and reporting which is often unsupported by fact and is perceived as ‘gospel’ — i.e, not open to challenge. Hence, perception is reality.

Success is a relative term due primarily to ‘how’ it is measured and secondly ‘who’ is doing the measuring. Often the factors or indicators used to measure success are quite arbitrary and as a result, the difference in opinion can be wide-ranging.

Spectators, for example, will often have a wholly unrealistic view based on results and lazy reporting. Executives on the other hand are often driven by conflicting priorities required to run the organisation and set against performance outcomes.

Few, however, understand or take the time to understand the necessary technical, tactical, physical, and mental aspects that must be developed in order for teams to compete at the highest level of any sport consistently. These skewed opinions cause conflict and often influences what actually exists. All of this probably doesn’t help bridge the gap between expectations and reality.

Speaking of expectations, some counties are still living in the old ‘traditional’ style football, where they catch and kick forward as soon as you can. This still appeals to a lot of followers.

To be fair this can be exciting to watch as we all like to see the game go up and down the field and see what happens when the ball is driven into the forwards, where we get a good old one-on-one battle. Often the more errors made in a game, the better the spectacle. The game has long moved on from that or certainly has for teams that are expecting to compete and win at the highest level.

The best-coached teams are taught how to make space in the most important areas of the field when in possession, and how to take away the most important space of the field when not in possession. This automatically takes away the traditional one-on-one battle as the attacking space is gone and there’s only going to be one winner in this situation when the ball is kicked in and hoped for the best. In today’s Gaelic football, the counter-attack from these turnovers can often be a high cost to teams that haven’t evolved over the years. I’d argue that some that have the potential to challenge and win top honours are a bit slower to evolve than others.

I heard Paddy Barnes speak at a white-collar boxing event a few years ago and he stated that he loved watching this type of boxing because it brought excitement to the crowd as it was all-action and no real tactics involved. Put one of these guys in with a trained and well-coached boxer and he wouldn’t stand a chance. Put two well-coached boxers in together and then you have a tactical fight, albeit not near as ‘exciting’ as the white-collar fight. For me the teams that haven’t evolved and want to entertain the old way are playing social football. I wouldn’t put social football and winning in the same conversation.

Factor in too that counties are operating with varying calibre of players and must cut their cloth accordingly to get the best team performance they can on a consistent basis.

Managers and coaches must take a look at the ‘what-if’ ‘scenarios. Look at your own strengths and weaknesses, then look at the opposition’s strength and weaknesses and decide which you go after most. Then you have got the in-game ‘what ifs’. What style do you play if there is a strong wind with or against you? What if you’re down a player? What if you have an extra player? What if you are down two players or up two players especially now with the consequences of the black card? What about the strength and weaknesses of both goalkeepers?

Can you exert huge pressure there or is it wise not to? Goalies have a massive impact in today’s game so it is probably fitting to pay extra attention to this area. With all these ‘what ifs’, can coaches equip our players with the tools and skills to play in different positions and play in different game plans? What if you’re chasing a game or trying to close it out?

As things stand, expectations are far removed from reality for the majority of counties. Fans can dream, for sure, but winning teams are well-coached tactically, have evolved, and are hugely open-minded about change.