Cork SFL round-up: Eoin Buckley leads St Michael’s to victory over Carbery Rangers

St Finbarr’s made it two wins from two in Section 1A of the Cork Credit Unions Senior Football League with a hard-fought victory over Kiskeam.

The city side laid the groundwork for their victory in the first half and led by 0-10 to 0-5 at the interval with Steven Sherlock and Cillian Myers-Murray in top form, amassing 0-9 between them over the hour.

Kiskeam, however, were much improved in the second half, driven on by excellent play from Thomas Casey and Jack Daly but in the end, they lost out by the minimum, 0-13 to 0-12.

In section 1B, St Michael’s registered an impressive 4-11 to 3-9 victory over Carbery Rangers.

Eoin Buckley was their scorer in chief, plundering 2-4, and his two goals along with another from Dan Linehan had them leading by 3-5 to 3-2 at the break.

JP Eady, Jack O’Regan, and Mark Hodnett raised green flags for the West Cork side but a fourth goal for Michael’s from Keith Hegarty after the break gave the city side their first win of the campaign.

In the other game in 1B, Clonakilty followed up their opening victory over St Michael’s with a 1-11 to 1-8 win over Cill na Martra.

A Seán O’Donoghue goal in the first half gave the West Cork men the impetus and they led by 1-6 to 0-4 at the break. Cill na Martra came back into it thereafter but strong performances from Thomas Clancy, Gearóid Barry, and Martin Clancy ensured the two points went to Clon.

In section 2B, Ballincollig also made it two wins out of two with a 3-13 to 1-7 victory over Fermoy. Cian Dorgan was their top scorer, amassing 1-5, while his goal and another from Patrick Kelly gave them a comfortable 2-8 to 1-2 lead at the interval. A third goal from Dara Dorgan after the break saw them emerge as comfortable victors.

They were joined at the top of the table by Newmarket, who defeated Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh by 1-19 to 0-12, with Alan Ryan’s goal on the stroke of half-time proving to be the decisive score.

Meanwhile, in section 2A there was no separating local rivals O’Donovan Rossa and Castlehaven on Friday evening. The sides were level on seven occasions across the hour including at half-time when they were deadlocked at 0-6 apiece.

Cathal Maguire was the Haven’s top scorer with 0-8 including the levelling score in second-half stoppage time to make it 0-13 each at the end.

It leaves Rossa on top of the group following their opening-round victory over Mallow.