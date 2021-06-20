Kerry SFL round-up: Spa reel in Austin Stacks to claim dramatic draw

Dingle edged Dr Crokes to go top of their group in Kerry's SFL Division One, a late score burst claiming the points on a 0-18 to 1-12 scoreline.

Crokes lost Brian Looney in the opening half but former underage star Jordan Kiely was unerring for the Crokes scoring eight points and boosted by an early Mikey Casey goal.

However, with Mikey Geaney pulling the strings, Dingle were always in the driving seat and with the game tied at 1-11 to 0-14, they broke for home in the last 10 minutes with points from Conor Geaney (2), Matthew Flaherty, and a 45 from keeper Gavin Curran.

Spa staged an admirable comeback at home after trailing Austin Stacks by twelve points at one stage to snatch a draw, 2-10 to 1-13. It was the Tralee side's second draw in as many games.

Stacks raced 1-10 to 0-1 in front by the 27th minute, thanks to a succession of points from Daragh O’Brien (4), Greg Horan (2), and a Michael O’Gara goal. Evan Cronin managed a solitary reply for the hosts.

Spa resumed a transformed side and David Spillane found the Stacks net twice in the opening five minutes.

Then, Stacks lost Dylan Casey to a second yellow and the momentum swung as Michael Foley kicked three points on the trot to edge Spa 2-9 to 1-11 in front.

Daragh O’Brien leveled from a free but Cian Murphy gave Spa the lead deep in injury time only for O’Brien to equalise again with a last gasp free.

John Mitchels enjoyed their first win since 2018 in the top flight, beating Kilcummin 0-13 to 0-12 with James Duggan and Alan O’Donoghue being the standout players.

In Division 1 Group B, Kerins O’Rahilly’s proved too strong for Killarney Legion 3-11 to 0-11, with Jack Savage kicking seven points while Gearóid Savage, Barry John Keane, and Shane McElligott all found the Legion net.

Kenmare Shamrocks are going well with a Tom Murnane goal proving the difference as they beat Beaufort, 1-11 to 0-11.

Rathmore and Gaeltacht shared the spoils on a 0-14 apiece scoreline with Christy Speers and Mark Reen scoring 0-11 between them for Rathmore.