Peter Keane: It's 'imperative' GAA allow seven subs during Championship

'The GAA did a great move for the league when they went to seven substitutes. I would certainly think they need to go there for the Championship'
Kerry manager Peter Keane shakes the hand of Paudie Clifford as he is substituted during the Allianz Football League Division 1 South Round 2 match against Dublin. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 18:30
Eoghan Cormican

Kerry football manager Peter Keane has called on Croke Park to allow seven substitutes during the All-Ireland Championship.

Counties were permitted to make seven substitutions per game during the Allianz League, two more than the regulation five, with Keane stressing the importance of extending additional replacements to the Championship.

From a player welfare point of view, the Kerry boss said allowing seven subs per game is “imperative”.

“The GAA did a great move for the league when they went to seven substitutes. I would certainly think they need to go there for the Championship, purely from a player welfare point of view and being able to look after fellas and get fellas out,” said Keane.

“Injuries have been a huge thing. We look around the different counties and some of the high-profile players that have got injured. Lots and lots of injuries in lots of counties. Even looking at the club scene last weekend, a lot of clubs are picking up a lot of injuries by the nature of it being so compressed. It seems to be mostly soft-tissue injuries and muscle injuries that are predominantly the issue.

“It is imperative for the welfare of the players that they retain the seven substitutes for the Championship coming up. It was a very, very condensed League and obviously it is going to be a very condensed Championship.

“You have 13 days of a break between League and Championship so I think it is something that should be seriously looked at, to retain the seven subs for the Championship.” Keane said that as matters stand his entire panel is available for selection for their Munster SFC quarter-final at home to Clare on Saturday week. This would suggest a return to action for goalkeeper Shane Ryan who missed the League because of an ankle injury.

“As of Thursday night, we are in reasonably good shape.”

