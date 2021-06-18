Innovative LIT link-up helps Glen Rovers build for the future

Glen Rovers’ partnership with Limerick Institute of Technology is a template other clubs could follow, says Ted Owens.

Donnacha Mulcahy, lecturer in strength and conditioning at LIT, will bring graduates completing their placements to Glen Rovers to implement age-appropriate training programmes to assist with the overall development of underage players.

Owens — who was the physical trainer when the Cork hurlers won the 1999 All-Ireland title — gives the background.

“Des Cullinane and Donal Cronin, who are on the Glen Rovers underage committee, felt that our coaches within the club needed support.

“For a long time coaches in the club weren’t really involved in GAA coaching courses and so on, and while we’ve been relatively successful at senior level in the last few years, getting to county finals and winning two titles, there’s also a realisation that that group of players won’t last forever, either. We need to develop more players.”

That starts with youngsters, but Owens says they recognised a challenge there early on.

“There are a lot of kids coming down to the club and first off, we want them to enjoy coming and to have a good experience when they’re there. To have fun. But we also want to give them age-appropriate activities.

“I bring my own grandchildren down and they’re three and four years of age — when we were playing the games didn’t really get started until under-12, but now the kids start a lot younger, and you want to provide them with appropriate training. This is where the Limerick Institute of Technology connection kicked in.”

Donnacha Mulcahy came in a couple of years ago to handle strength and conditioning for the Glen senior hurlers, but when the club was looking for fundamental motor skills coaching as well for those smaller kids, his LIT background was ideal: hence the new scheme.

“A lot of clubs can probably identify with this template — players in the club were junior or senior hurlers and when they give a hand with coaching they’ll use much the same training techniques at underage level.

“But you need something different for four to eight-year olds.

“I see with my grandchildren that they love the chasing games they play, and it’s that kind of activity that keeps them interested. It’s not just them either — I’ve seen some of the LIT coaches coming to the Glen introduce those kinds of games with minor teams, and the minors get nearly as much of a kick out of them as the small kids, but it’s those small kids you’re trying to encourage through fun.”

Broadly speaking, says Owens, the focus is on fundamentals from age six to nine, learning to train from nine to 12, training to train from 12 to 15 and training to compete from 15 to 18.

“This scheme suits us because it helps to support the coaches, and it suits the LIT lads because it’s giving them real-world experience.

“And it also helps with the parents, who are far more discerning now than years ago.

“If parents see their kids involved in an activity that looks disorganised or unstructured, then they know there are plenty of other activities — sports and non-sports-related — they can send the kids to which will be better organised.

“Obviously we’d love to produce a load of Patrick Horgans along the way, but the primary goal is to be a welcoming club providing an enjoyable experience for kids which will encourage them to come back and remain members of the club.

“Is it a template for other clubs? I think it probably is, and other clubs may have tried different schemes.

“But we felt we had to do something to help our own coaches and to move the club forward as well.”