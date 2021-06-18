Times, TV details, and predictions: All you need to know ahead of this weekend's GAA and camogie

Allianz Division 3 football final

Derry v Offaly, Croke Park, Saturday 5pm (S. Lonergan, Tipperary) Live TG4.

Derry will be all the better for the test they received from Limerick last weekend. Before that, things had come far too easy for Rory Gallagher’s side.

As much as Offaly pushed for this game and will not want to falter in Croke Park with silverware on the line, subconsciously at the very least they must be thinking of Louth the following weekend. John Maughan did argue that the league was Offaly’s Championship this year but there’s a traditionalist in everyone and seasoned men in the Faithful group will have as much consideration for the knock-out game as this one. Derry, on the other hand, can go at this close to full throttle

Verdict: Derry.

Allianz Hurling Division 3A

Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds, Saturday 2pm (C. McDonald, Antrim).

An improved campaign for Armagh can be finished with a third win.

Verdict: Armagh.

Monaghan v Sligo, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, Saturday 2pm (C. Flynn, Westmeath).

Sligo will want to keep their winning run going.

Verdict: Sligo.

Littlewoods Ireland NHL Division 1 final

Galway v Kilkenny, Croke Park, Sunday 7.30pm. Live RTÉ

There’s no question that the throw-in time here is an unusual one regardless of the “maximum exposure” reason behind it.

As Sunday games become less and less attractive to players, there is a welfare matter bringing them to Dublin so late on a Sunday when many have work and possibly exams the following morning.

Supporters mightn’t be too keen on the time either but then many of the 3,000 permitted to attend will appreciate the opportunity to watch the game in person.

Like the ladies football finale, this is a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland final but both teams will be looking for marked improvements on their semi-final displays.

Yes, semi-finals are only for winning but Kilkenny were fortunate to beat Tipperary while Galway were presented with a stiff challenge by Cork, which required extra-time. Another week to recover and Galway would be in prime condition to get one over the 2020 champions but Kilkenny, led by Denise Gaule, can take advantage of their let-off against Tipperary to prevail.

Verdict: Kilkenny.