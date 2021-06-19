Sarah Healy hopes for more pleasant Croke Park trip after 'eerie' 2020 experience 

When Sarah Healy got her hands on the Littlewoods Ireland camogie league trophy in March of 2019, she was still a Leaving Cert student. Six months later, the teenage Galway goalkeeper shut Kilkenny out again at Croke Park in front of nearly 25,000 to add the All-Ireland and finished the season as an All-Star.

“That whole year was like a dream come true,” recalled Healy who has endured a very different 18 months or so since.

No crowds, no titles.

And the pain of returning to an empty Croke Park last December and losing an All-Ireland final to Kilkenny.

“It was kind of eerie,” said Healy of that mid-winter experience. “The match was on late as well, under lights, so it was dark and it was cold and there was nobody there. People say Croke Park is a lonely place when you lose but it’s worse when you lose and there’s nobody there around you. It was dead quiet.”

Galway and Kilkenny will do battle all over again at GAA headquarters on Sunday (7.30pm, RTÉ Two) and while the experience will be familiar, two great rivals meeting in another national final, the occasion promises to be a one- off.

The game is on the list of government test events for the phased return of supporters to stadiums and up to 5,000 are permitted to attend.

It won’t be the 25,000 that Healy played in front of in 2019 but it won’t be the dead quiet of last winter either.

“Even for the parents, siblings, it was hell the last year, leaving them at home and you’re going off to play the match,” she said. “Obviously they’d want to be there but even for us as players as well, just to hear the cheers and to get the atmosphere because there’s nothing like a loud crowd in Croke Park so it’s great for everyone.”

Healy will return to the goals in front of the Hill 16 terrace where she was beaten by a 58th-minute Denise Gaule penalty rocket in December. Galway had fought back to level terms when Katie Nolan was fouled, teeing up Gaule for the penalty heroics. It was the score that won Kilkenny the All-Ireland, though Healy didn’t beat herself up about it.

“I’d be proud of myself if I had blocked that one. I don’t think many people would have been able to block it,” she said of Gaule’s arrowed low shot to the ‘keeper’s right corner. “I shook it off really, I wouldn’t be the type of person to dwell on it. Like I said, it was a well taken penalty so I wouldn’t have spent too much time thinking about it.”

Still, she wouldn’t be human if she didn’t allow the R word to creep into her mind in the buildup to tomorrow’s rematch.

“I don’t know if it’s revenge because we’ve played Kilkenny loads in the last couple of years and I’m sure we’ll meet them again along the line. There’s silverware on the line, that’s really what it’s about. We’re going out to win it.”

A win could even pave the way for a repeat of that landmark 2019 campaign.

“We won the league and then we won the All-Ireland and just that whole year, in general, was brilliant but it was 2019, it’s two years ago now and we’re just trying to move on from that and to get back there again this year, to try to make up for what we did wrong last year in the final and to improve really, try to have the same success in 2021 as we had in 2019.”

