Kerry GAA mourn passing of Junior Murphy

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of South Kerry GAA official, Junior Murphy.
Mr. Murphy, who was club president of St Mary’s, Cahersiveen, was a hugely popular figure with close to 60 years of service across a wide variety of roles.
As a player, he won senior football championship medals in both Kerry and Cork - the latter during his time as a student at UCC when he also served as both the GAA club secretary and as a county board delegate. He also trained both St Mary’s senior and junior teams to county titles in 1966 and almost 30 years later was on the sideline again as a Kerry minor selector. He was a very popular and efficient administrator in his many roles as club treasurer, county board delegate, field officer and youth officer. He also held the positions of chairman, secretary and treasurer of the South Kerry Bord na nÓg.
Mr. Murphy, who taught in St John Bosco’s Secondary School, Cahersiveen from 1968-1999, also produced a number of history books and was awarded an Honorary Master of the Arts by UCC in 2016.
An emotional tribute on the St Mary’s Facebook page read: “We will forever be in debt to Junior for the time, dedication and invaluable expertise he gave to our club. Husband, father, teacher, mentor, author, historian, friend - the list is endless. May the road rise to meet you. Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann”