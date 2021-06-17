Hurling becoming a freetaking contest? 'We don't seem to get that many,' says Patrick Horgan

Cork star Patrick Horgan agrees with Joe Canning that hurling has come in for far too much criticism lately, claiming the game is actually improving all the time.

Various players, managers and commentators have complained about aspects of the game throughout the league, from the huge scorelines teams are putting up to the weight of the sliotar, to refereeing, to the tactics being used.

Speaking earlier this week, Galway talisman and 2017 Hurler of the Year Canning said people 'need to be more positive', adding that 'people seem to give out about things a bit more lately than they ever did. Try and look at the positives. Take it for what it is and try to enjoy it'.

Speaking at the launch of Centra's Community Matters campaign, Horgan said he fully agrees with Canning that hurling is generally in healthy shape.

"I completely agree with him," said Horgan. "It's everyone looking at the game and...and it's the same in all parts of life these days, it's always looking for the worst in something instead of looking at how good it actually is and how good the game has become, skill-wise and speed and fitness-wise. The game is just evolving and it's getting better all the time."

One line of criticism has been that matches are descending into free-taking competitions with Kilkenny's TJ Reid and Clare's Tony Kelly both breaching the 20-point mark in games this term.

Horgan has been Cork's principal free-taker in their five-game Division 1A campaign, registering 3-42 with the majority of that from placed balls, though said he hasn't noticed any increase in frees being awarded.

"It's strange, I hear a lot about it but I haven't been involved in them (free-taking contests), we don't seem to get that many frees," said Horgan. "If you look at our scores in general throughout the league, a lot of them have come from open play.

"I would always say that if it's a free, you have to blow it, what else are you going to do? Just try to keep someone happy at home? Like, you can't not give a free if it is a free, that would be my take on it."

* Patrick Horgan has teamed up with Centra for the launch of their Community Matters campaign which will call on people across Ireland to show what matters most to them about their local community. To see how Centra will champion communities across Ireland, follow @CentraIRL and #CommunityMatters across social.