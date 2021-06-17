Sunday night league final no issue for Kilkenny and Miriam Walsh

All-Star Kilkenny attacker Miriam Walsh says the All-Ireland champions have no issues with Sunday’s 7.30pm throw-in time for the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League final.

RTÉ TV will broadcast the latest meeting of rivals Kilkenny and Galway from Croke Park and Walsh believes it will be a terrific opportunity to showcase the game.

The Tullaroan star referenced research conducted by competition sponsors Littlewoods Ireland which revealed that 89% of the population cannot name a current camogie player.

“It was mind blowing, the 89% figure. It’s sad really that our own population don’t know us as players,” said Walsh, who believes Sunday’s prime-time TV slot will help promote the game.

“I think you’re going to have more people tuning in on the TV. During the day, people might be off doing other things. I think 7.30 is a good time really.

We just absolutely love it. As a player, I genuinely don’t think it really matters to us. Like, we’d have training on a Sunday anyway. I don’t really think the time is an issue to us.

“Obviously it might be annoying coming home late or whatever but we’ve all been looking forward to getting back playing for so long that we’re just really looking forward to the match now on Sunday. Playing in Croke Park is a bonus.”

Walsh admitted Kilkenny are fortunate to be in the final having fired two late goals in last weekend’s semi-final against Tipperary to progress narrowly.

She said: “I don’t know how we won that, to be quite honest. Tipperary probably deserved it. I don’t know if it is the pressure from last year that is getting to us but it is still early in the year too and we have plenty of time to work on it.

“I suppose the likes of Anne Dalton and Katie Power are huge losses too. It’s up to the likes of me and a few of the younger girls to step up and try to be leaders though it is hard to fill Anne Dalton’s place. But look, it’s still early in the season.”

It’ll be the fourth meeting of Kilkenny and Galway at Croke Park in three seasons having also contested the 2019 league final and the 2019 and 2020 All-Ireland finals there. Galway won the first two but Walsh and Kilkenny finally turned the screw in last December’s All-Ireland decider.

“That was a really tough, physical game and we were lucky to come out the right side,” said Walsh. “It’s just all on the day I think and to be fair it’s been a really competitive league overall. It’s good to see the likes of Limerick and Tipperary doing quite well and they nearly beat us in the last two games so it is great to see new teams featuring too, not just the Galways, the Corks and the Kilkennys.”

Sunday’s Division 1 decider will be a test event for the reopening of sport generally to fans with 5,000 spectators permitted to attend.

“It will be great, all my family are heading up,” said Walsh. “They’re really looking forward to it and it will add to the atmosphere. It was strange not having a crowd there when we played the All-Ireland last December. And as I say, it’s on at a brilliant time as well so I’m hoping that most of the country will tune in and hopefully our camogie name will get out there more.”