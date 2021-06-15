Cathail O’Mahony out for up to 10 weeks with hamstring tear

Cathail O’Mahony’s inter-county season appears over as a significant hamstring tear means the Cork footballer will be sidelined for up to 10 weeks.

The Cork forward suffered a Grade 3 hamstring tear late in the first-half of the county’s relegation play-off against Westmeath on Saturday and will not feature for Cork again this season unless they are still alive in the All-Ireland Championship come late August.

The young Cork forward does not require surgery on the hamstring tear. His recovery, which is expected to take between nine and 10 weeks, will be overseen by Cork football physio Brian O’Connell.

O’Mahony tore his hamstring when giving chase to possession at the Blackrock End of Páirc Uí Chaoimh in first-half stoppages, immediately pulling up in distress. Manager Ronan McCarthy said after the game that O’Mahony had been extremely sore for the 10 minutes directly after the injury.

The 2019 All-Ireland U20 winner had an MRI on his hamstring in recent days and met with Dr Éanna Falvey on Tuesday.

As well as being ruled out of Cork’s Munster SFC campaign, the injured O’Mahony will also miss his club Mitchelstown’s 2020 county Intermediate A football decider against Rockchapel, if the final goes ahead as scheduled on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

O’Mahony, who made his League debut last year, had been showing well for the Cork footballers in recent weeks. He kicked five points (four from play) when introduced as a first-half sub for the injured Ciarán Sheehan during the Round 3 League win away to Clare.

He was rewarded for this display with a starting berth in last Saturday’s must-win Division 2 relegation play-off at home to Westmeath, kicking three points from play inside the opening six minutes of the first-half.

The loss of O'Mahony is a further blow to Cork’s full-forward line options as question marks already hang over Sheehan’s Championship involvement because of the knee injury incurred in Ennis a fortnight ago.

Cork play either Limerick or Waterford in the Munster SFC semi-final on July 10.