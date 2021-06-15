Dalo's Allianz League Show: Are Clare and Kilkenny hurling's equivalent to Joe Dolan?

Shane McGrath, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers join Anthony Daly to discuss the Allianz Hurling League weekend 
Dalo's Allianz League Show: Are Clare and Kilkenny hurling's equivalent to Joe Dolan?

Dalo's hurling show. Shane McGrath joins Anthony Daly, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 13:08

Who got the most out of their league campaigns, a look ahead to the round 1 championship ties, and a Clare double in the Fantasy Hurling.

More in this section

Nemo Rangers v Castlehaven, Cork County Senior Football Championship Replay Cork GAA releases fixtures master plan for 2021
Galway v Limerick - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 2 Joe Canning: Hurling critics not up to speed with game
Galway v Limerick - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 2 Canning hopeful of a return to fitness for Championship
#podcast - gaa#podcasts - home#podcasts - gaa
Cavan v Wicklow - Allianz Football League Division 3 Relegation Play-Off

Relegation could have long-reaching consequences for Cavan and Tipperary

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices