Kelly: 'I would be very concerned about Cork's defensive frailties'

Former Cork footballer Patrick Kelly is concerned by the county’s “defensive frailties” and said he would be “very fearful” of a Munster final clash away to Kerry.

Cork kicked 3-22 against Westmeath to preserve their Division 2 status, but 2010 All-Ireland winner Kelly was worried by the 0-25 conceded by the hosts in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“I would be very concerned about Cork's defensive frailties. It wasn't as if they were being caught without numbers back, they had numbers back, they always had an extra man back,” said Kelly on the Irish Examiner GAA podcast.

“The physical size of the Cork backs is a bit of a concern. They were ran at by the Westmeath lads and were brushed aside often, and often fouled, as well. That would be a huge concern when you face the likes of David Clifford, Sean O'Shea, and Paul Geaney.”

The three-time Munster medallist expects Cork and Kerry to come through their respective sides of the provincial draw and meet in the Munster decider at Fitzgerald Stadium on July 25.

“I would be very fearful going to Killarney. Anyone that goes to Killarney is coming under savage pressure, but for this Cork team to go down, presuming they both get there, it'll be a huge ask for this Cork team.

“Kerry look streets ahead. We talk about who is going to catch Dublin. Kerry, to me, are the only ones who are within an arm's reach of them. If that's the case, they should be looking to swat aside everything in Munster.”

Kelly believes the Kingdom have “learned massively” from last year’s Munster semi-final defeat to Cork, describing Kerry’s defensive approach on that occasion as both “crazy” and “madness”.

“They can't go back to that defensive style, it just doesn't suit their tradition. They looked class [against Tyrone]."

Peter Keane’s charges begin their Munster Championship campaign on Saturday week at home to Clare. Mayo’s recently retired four-time All-Star Keith Higgins can’t see the Banner getting close to Kerry despite their recent showings in Division 2.

When asked whether Clare can lay a glove on Kerry, Higgins replied: “I don’t think so. It’s not from anything Clare have done or haven’t done, I just think it is from the way Kerry are playing. You play to your strengths and with the forwards Kerry have, you keep them close to goal and they’ll do damage to any team. As good and all as Clare have been and as competitive as they have been, I just can’t see them getting close to Kerry.”

2002 All-Ireland winning Armagh forward Oisín McConville was present at Fitzgerald Stadium for Kerry’s 6-15 to 1-14 annihilation of Tyrone, describing the Kerry performance as “sensational”.

“The quickness of the hands, the movement and the instinct of the forwards, whenever they got the ball, you were thinking a goal was on every time. Performance-wise, this was something from another planet for 20 minutes.

“The biggest thing they'll take out of it is how good they looked defensively for the majority of the game. Jason Foley was absolutely brilliant.

“One of the questions to come out of the game is is David Moran an option for Kerry in the middle of the field now? If he is, then Diarmuid O'Connor has to play alongside him because he gives them that energy and athleticism to get up and down the pitch.”

McConville admitted to being surprised that David Clifford was left on for the entire game, expecting the forward to be withdrawn inside the opening five minutes of the second-half.

“He seems very reluctant to take him off,” McConville said of Peter Keane.