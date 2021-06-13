'The main emotion I have at the moment is pride': Monaghan retain Division 1 status in dramatic fashion

This wasn’t how Seamus McEnaney would have envisaged watching his Monaghan players pull off a win for the ages, sitting in his civvies in the main stand in Clones.

The Monaghan manager was suspended from sideline duties because of the county’s Covid-19 regulations violation so sat among the 200 or so enthralled supporters.

Turned out it was a pretty good perch from which to watch a remarkable Division 1 relegation play-off unfold, a game that swung this way and that before eventually lurching in the direction of ‘Banty’s’ unflinching Monaghan.

Jack McCarron, only drafted in following an early injury to Andrew Woods, emerged as the gamebreaker at the end of an extra-time epic, nailing the 94th minute winner and collecting the Man of the Match award.

Let’s not be in any doubt that Galway should have won this game. Aside from the two goals they scored, through Paul Kelly and Robert Finnerty in the first-half of normal time, they failed to convert three more and a number of wides late in normal time left manager Padraic Joyce pulling his hair out. An hour afterwards he was still distraught and declined to speak to print media.

Still, as much as Galway may feel they threw this one away, consigning themselves to Division 2 football next year, it was also up to Monaghan to make them pay and fighting back from five points down with 68 minutes on the clock to force extra-time was a remarkable achievement.

Then there was McCarron’s winner four minutes into stoppage time at the end of extra-time when it looked for all the world like penalties would be required to separate them.

True to the pattern of the game, Monaghan punished errant Galway play on that occasion too as a failed clearance was gobbled up by the hosts, recycled and worked out to sharpshooter McCarron who split the posts from a central position about 30 metres out.

“The main emotion I have at the moment is pride,” said Monaghan’s stand-in manager David McCague. “Pride in the players that they trusted and had confidence in themselves in the clutch moments of the game to execute things that we’ve worked on in training.

“That’s a really proud moment as a Monaghan man, as a Monaghan supporter, to see players express themselves in that way, in that chaos at the end.”

There were plenty of things about this Monaghan performance to be proud of, Dessie Ward’s performance chief amongst those. He was handed the task of man marking Shane Walsh and did exactly that, limiting the Galway dangerman to a point from play. A shout-out to Sean Kelly on Conor McManus at the other end too.

When Walsh was taken off in the 68th minute, gamekeeper Ward turned poacher and pinched back-to-back points, igniting the revival.

Paul Conroy provided another shoot-yourself-in-the-foot moment for Galway when he was black carded for a petulant ankle trip on Darren Hughes. Shortly after, Hughes was fed by Niall Kearns and struck the 72nd minute goal that levelled the game.

Matthew Tierney put Galway ahead again but Conor McManus sent the game to an extra 20 minutes with a terrific score five minutes into stoppage time following a snaking passing move.

Conroy was influential when he returned in extra-time and contributed to two scores, for Johnny Duane and Finnerty.

But we were starting to get the feeling that for all Galway’s huff and puff, they weren’t going to blow Monaghan’s house down. So it proved with the sides drawing level for a ninth occasion, teeing up McCarron to secure top flight football for Monaghan for another season.

They will return to Clones in three weeks to play Fermanagh in the Ulster quarter-finals. If there’s even half the drama of this epic, it’ll be a cracker. Galway take on Roscommon a day later in the Connacht championship.