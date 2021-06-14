'We’ll be expecting to have Stephen Cluxton back as soon as we step into championship training'

Let’s start with the real business.

Dublin expect Stephen Cluxton to play for them this summer. The Parnells man was playing for his club on Saturday evening against St Margarets in Division 3 of the Dublin football league, according to stand-in manager Mick Galvin.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner is, along with five others, chasing down his ninth All-Ireland medal to equal the core of the Kerry Golden Years crew. The first step will begin on the first weekend of July, and Galvin is hopeful 39-year-old Cluxton can make it.

“Stephen is playing with his club tonight, as are the four other players who didn’t travel with us tonight so that’s where we are at there,” said Galvin.

“We’ll be expecting to have Stephen back as soon as we step back into championship training. At the moment, as I said, the lads who didn’t travel played with their clubs and Stephen is one of them.”

Asked if there would be concerns if Cluxton can get up to speed, given he hasn’t been part of a matchday panel all year for Dublin, Galvin seemed relaxed.

“You’d be concerned alright, but hopefully our internal games should bring us up to speed on that and they’ve been good to us in the past, so we don’t have too many worries on that front to be honest with you.”

Others to come back to the starting grid for Dublin include John Small, Dean Rock, Cian O’Sullivan, and Jonny Cooper. But as ever, they will find a way to ease themselves into the summer even though in some Dublin quarters — not least in what former manager Pillar Caffrey noted last week — there are signs the depth of player is not what it has been in the recent past.

Donegal were also in self-preservation mode. At times in the first half they went back to an old favourite gameplan of flooding the defence to see how Dublin might react. It was all going swimmingly until the 31st minute when Dublin overturned Michael Langan in possession and after a fast break involving Brian Fenton, Eoin Murchan, and Cormac Costello, Paddy Small skipped around goalkeeper Shaun Patton to hit the net.

Up 1-8 to 0-7 at the break, to get the result back might have taken too much out of Donegal. By that stage they had also lost Odhran MacNiallais to what manager Declan Bonner described as a soft tissue injury and they slightly tightened the handbrake on their efforts while also remaining respectably close on the scoreboard.

“I know when Odhran came off it looked like a soft tissue injury. We just have to wait and see what damage is done and two weeks out from the Championship,” said Bonner, referencing their Championship opener on June 27 against Down in Newry.

“Michael (Murphy) is coming good. We will be hoping Michael will be back for us. He will have a clear two-week run now and hopefully he will be ready to go against Down.

“Paul and Jamie Brennan were also missing, Peader Mogan as well. There’s a few of them we are hoping to get back. Neil McGee and Paddy McGrath as well. They were in the matchday squad.”

By virtue of winning this game, Dublin now get to share the league title with Kerry. We cannot imagine there will be too much demand for the cup to tour dinner dances and weddings.

Their performance here was adequate but not spectacular. They were carried by some inspired moments from the spine of the team. Cluxton’s deputy Evan Comerford made a smart save from Oisin Gallen midway through the second half. Davy Byrne and Michael Fitzsimons were solid in the full back line and leadership came from James McCarthy, Brian Fenton, Con O’Callaghan and Ciaran Kilkenny.

But in truth, even when Donegal pegged a goal back in the 62nd minute through Eoghan McGettigan, it felt like a bit of brushing up on the scoreboard rather than a momentum shifter. Both teams and management had already mentally checked out by then.