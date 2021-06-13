'Getting close is not good enough': Clare not interested in moral victory as Mayo seal promotion

Challenge game buddies these two might be, and the scoreline might indicate same, but this was a rip-roaring Division 2 semi-final in Cusack Park.

Report intros may have been written at half time, given Mayo’s handsome 11-point advantage, 2-13 to 0-8, but such assumptions looked foolhardy as Clare came within a goal of last year’s All-Ireland runners-up in additional time.

Despite losing both O’Connor brothers to injuries in the first half, Cillian was on the field long enough to score 1-4 in his 100th seasonal appearance in the green and red. He also won his 15th-minute penalty, fouled by Cillian Brennan after a mix-up by Clare on their kick-out.

Clare led 0-5 to 0-3 in the 10th minute, but O’Connor’s penalty goal was one of eight unanswered points in the next 15 minutes. After Mayo led 1-7 to 0-5 at the first water break, Oisín Mullin finished off a slick move for a second goal in the 31st minute, Lee Keegan and Tommy Conroy combining to put him through.

By the half-time interval, Mayo had eight different scorers as Aidan O’Shea ruled the roost in midfield and the wave-like pressure of Mullin, Keegan, and Paddy Durcan continued to push Clare into their own half. Stephen Ryan and Seán Collins also had to make saves from Matthew Ruane and Ryan O’Donoghue.

James Horan considered himself satisfied afterwards, but coughing up 2-5 in the third quarter might gnaw at him, particularly given how the two goals came from the air. David Tubridy’s 39th minute free dropped short, and Darren O’Neill was able to palm it into the net before Rob Hennelly gathered.

Six minutes later, and just as it appeared O’Shea had cleared off the line, the ball was sent in high again by Tubridy, and O’Neill beat the Mayo captain to supply Gavin Cooney for the finish.

“They were two high balls in, and we should have dealt with them better,” said Horan. “So that side of things, if you take those two out of it, it would be slightly different.

“One or two of us probably held onto the ball a bit longer than we did in the first half and we got turned over, a few shots were blocked down, so it is amazing if you drop it a fraction how quickly it can all build up. We were 50% on their kick-outs in the first half and we were 0% in the second half. There is lots in that.”

Mayo were were six to the good when sub Paul Towey sent over a free in the 64th minute. But Clare scored the next three, Emmet McMahon kicking his third point, having come on in the 54th minute.

Mayo looked to keep ball in the closing stages, but it wasn’t until Durcan slotted over one that they could relax.

“Lee and Aidan got on a lot of ball and calmed it down to run out winners,” said Horan.

“There is lots of stuff I would be happy with, but there is stuff we need sorting out for sure.

Clare boss Colm Collins wasn’t accepting any moral victory.

“We are really not looking for prizes here,” he said. “We want wins. It’s time this team started winning against teams like this, getting close is not good enough. I thought that this was a game we could have won and unfortunately we didn’t, and we left it after us.”