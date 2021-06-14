Summer road: Nine Talking Points from the weekend's final round of League action

Cooling Clifford’s jets might be no bad move for Kerry

For the briefest moment after Tyrone’s evisceration at the hands of Kerry in Killarney, we thought we had a clerical kerfuffle on our hands with an eighth Kerry sub in the guise of Graham O’Sullivan for Mike Breen.

Turns out Breen was merely bloody but the discussion on Kerry’s replacement was interesting nonetheless for the fact that David Clifford was not among the eight changes. At any stage.

Given the eleven minutes of additional time over the piece, Clifford played over 80 minutes and there must have been more than one Kingdom follower holding their breath for the sound of a pinged hamstring when he sprinted back beyond midfield in the final moments of the game.

There could be the inevitable chorus of ‘why should he be treated differently?’, to which one is tempted to respond, ‘because he is’.

Sean O’Shea was removed on 53 minutes which seemed a timely moment to ensure his attacking colleague was rested too, but apparently not. It’s not like Peter Keane and co has a policy on this - Clifford was taken off against Galway, though that's been the only time in this truncated League he didn’t see out the game. And one presumes with the likes of Jason McGahan on board (who has a PhD in player load), these things are scientifically monitored by Kerry management.

“Why would we take him off?,” Keane told me once when I raised this subject after a minor win over Cork in 2017. “Every fella wants to play. What do you do, wrap him up in cotton wool? There’s no point in buying a brand new Mercedes and only driving it on a Sunday, or leaving it in the garage. You buy it to drive it.”

Gotta mind it too, though, especially when you’re that reliant on it.

TL.

Banty's bouncing as frustrated Galway fall through trap door

Galway manager Padraic Joyce cut a frustrated figure throughout his side's relegation play-off defeat to Monaghan in Clones on Sunday. From raging at his players during the first water break to sidestepping the media afterwards, his anger was evident. He'd already fumed about the decision to stage the game in Monaghan's home ground, labelling that decision a 'joke'. Joyce referenced Monaghan's Covid-19 regulations breach and suggested that giving them home advantage now amounted to a reward for them.

Monaghan, of course, were punished by the GAA, losing home advantage for an earlier group game and boss Seamus McEnaney was banned for three months. Mind you, 'Banty' was close to the action yesterday, sitting in the main stand in Clones in his regular clothes among the 200 permitted supporters. Afterwards he celebrated on the pitch with his players. Asked about their onlooking manager's influence, stand-in manager David McCague said: "It made absolutely no impact on us today. It was just about us playing our roles and fulfilling the roles that he assigned to us at the start of the year."

PK

Dessie on the way back for Dubs

THERE has been a great bit of business in the rumour mill of carry-ons and ‘you couldn’t be up to thems’ of the managers who have been sent to Coventry for breaching the training ban during the Covid pandemic.

The latest wheeze is of one manager who managed to squirm his way around the rules, turning up at his sides’ recent challenge match in a camper van with tinted windows.

In any event, Dublin have been without their manager Dessie Farrell for some time now since it was reported that they held an illicit training session. He is due back soon though, says his replacement, Mick Galvin.

“It’s a very strong player-driven group we have. We have a very experienced backroom team as well, so it wasn’t that difficult (getting by without the manager).

“Having said that, we’ll be delighted to have our manager back and our job is to keep the ship sailing as smoothly as we could. I think we are in a decent place now and really looking forward to getting Dessie back into the group. I think he’s back the 1st of July, and we are out on the 4th so it’s the Thursday before the Leinster Championship.”

DB

A silver lining in Cavan relegation?

It's a risky strategy but maybe Mickey Graham has his Cavan players right where he wants them for the Championship.

The Cavan manager's anguish was genuine after Saturday's defeat to Wicklow in Navan, resulting in the Ulster champions' relegation to Division 4. But they were relegated in 2019 and 2020 too and went on to reach the Ulster final both seasons, memorably winning the title last year.

PLENTY TO PONDER: Cavan manager Mickey Graham during the Allianz Football League Division 3 Relegation play-off against Wicklow. The Ulster champions will play Division 4 football next season after the loss. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

From his unexpected success with the Cavan Gaels minors in the early 2000s to his 2018 Leinster club win with Mullinalaghta, the smallest club in Longford, to Cavan's 2020 fairytale, Graham is all about upsetting applecarts.

Tyrone will still be favourites on July 10 when the sides meet in a knockout Ulster quarter-final in Omagh but Graham will relish the opportunity to stick it to Cavan's critics again.

And if motivation is a problem, he need only remind his players what Wicklow manager Davy Burke said after Saturday's Division 3 relegation play-off win.

"We wanted to question Cavan's hunger because they have an Anglo Celt medal in their pockets," said Burke, who predicted they wouldn't fancy the battle. It worked for Wicklow but don't write off Cavan just yet.

PK.

How sharp is the point of Cork’s spear?

Ronan McCarthy was correct to mention Cork’s improved strength-in-depth following retention of their Division 2 status, but the spread of real options for the inside line is not as strong as management might like.

Injuries to Cathail O’Mahony (hamstring) and Ciarán Sheehan (knee) in recent games have put considerable question marks over the pair’s championship involvement. The latter was first-choice full-forward for two of their three games in Division 2 South, while corner-forward O’Mahony kicked eight points (seven from play) during the 84 minutes he was on the field against Clare and Westmeath.

KEY EXPERIENCE: Cork's Mark Collins will be crucial with the likely loss of Cathail O'Mahony and potentially Ciaran Sheehan for Champiobnship. Picture: Bryan Keane, Inpho

Mark Collins and Brian Hurley, barring an injury setback, will step up to the starting team come Championship, but is it a slight concern that they will do so without a full League game under their belt. The 40 minutes Collins played on Saturday is the most game-time he’s seen this past month, ditto the 40 minutes Hurley played against Kildare first day out before departing with a head injury.

Luke Connolly is arguably the sole inside forward who is Championship-ready at this moment in time and while Daniel Dineen raised his hand on Saturday, he is inexperienced at this level. That's not forgetting John O'Rourke, of course. He lined out at half-forward over the weekend, but may be used closer to goal in four weeks' time.

EC.

Nothing beats a good programme.

Good news for the Luddites amongst you. The paper programme has returned.

A few weeks ago, at an early league game, a virtual programme was offered, which brought yours truly to a halt. Not for myself, you understand, but for the legions of wax-jacketed devotees for whom the experience is incomplete unless a pen can be used to slash substitutions and 65s and wides and switches on a physical programme. No-one knows better than those of us in this trade that the move to digital is coming apace, but the match programme is not enhanced - in these eyes - by occupying an online space. If you detect a slight undertone of panic at the prospect of not having a physical space on which to write IIIFI65F65 after the name of a TJ Reid or Tony Kelly, well, you may be right. But as ever, I am only thinking of you, dear readers, and how to improve your own experience. Thank me at some later date that suits.

MM.

Time is not on the side of injured players.

The good thing about this year’s league - subject to the pandemic as it is - has been the short run-in to the championship. The worst thing? The short run-in to the championship.

Take Clare and Waterford, who meet in a couple of weeks. Brian Lohan couldn’t hide his concern at the injuries sustained by David McInerney and Aaron Fitzgerald on Saturday night in Ennis against Kilkenny; ditto Liam Cahill over Conor Prunty, Austin Gleeson and Shane Fives in Walsh Park. It would be an interesting parlour game to puzzle out what player would be missed most by his manager, but we’ll avoid that particular side road.

The fact that there are only a couple of weeks between intensely competitive league games against top opponents and those two sides’ clash in the Munster championship means last weekend’s games were a gamble. Neither manager criticised the structure that’s in place, and it’s one that everyone was aware of before a ball was pucked, but it does throw another element into the mix before the championships themselves begin. Is the intervening period too short for those players to recover from their knocks?

MM.

If only Clare didn’t have to go to Killarney…

How much is Killarney worth Kerry on Saturday week? Six points? Unbeaten in knock-out or championship football there now for 26 years, Fitzgerald Stadium carries a mystique for the hosts. Brought to Cusack Park for the Munster SFC quarter-final and Clare would fancy pushing them just as they did Mayo in this Division 2 semi-final.

“Clare are a really good team,” said James Horan of Colm Collins’ side after they cut Mayo’s lead from 11 to three before eventually losing by four in Ennis. “Really well organised and they work hard for each other and when you’ve a group of lads like that, sprinkled with some really good footballers in there, they’re going to be hard, we knew it was going to be hard so we prepped very hard for this.”

Regarding their top forwards, Eoin Cleary and David Tubridy, Horan remarked: “We know Clare very well and those two guys in particular. We play challenge games most years against Clare and we are very aware of how good they are. We had Paddy (Durcan) and Oisín (Mullin) on them today and it was a good battle.”

JF.

Does the colour of the sliotar make a difference?

At the end of a wide-ranging interview on Cork’s RedFM on Saturday, Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston made a couple of interesting observations regarding the colour of the sliotar and the claim that recent hurling fixtures amounted to glorified free-taking contests.

Kingston would prefer if a white sliotar was used, said the majority of frees being awarded in games were merited and that players need to look at how they are tackling opponents.

Yellow Sliotars

"I'd be a fan of the white sliotar at this time of year more so than the yellow sliotar. If you talk to the players, the yellow sliotar is not as consistent in its striking or flight. I am not sure why we are still going with the yellow sliotar. I don't think it makes any sense.

“With regards to the frees, we have always seen in the National League that there are more frees given than there are in the Championship because referees referee Leagues and Championships very differently.

“If you analyse the frees they are blowing for, most of them are frees. If teams coached differently and teams focused more on the hurling, the hooking, blocking, the hurling and the sliotar, rather than focusing on the man, the game would be better. That's understandable because it comes a lot from football where there is a different type of tackle and the arms are used more. If we focus our tackle on the hurley and less on the arms and hands, the game would be a better spectacle and there would be fewer frees.”

EC



