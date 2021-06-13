Kieran McGeeney will 'relish' return to eight-team format as Armagh solidify spot in Division 1

Armagh 1-17 Roscommon 0-11

When Armagh embarked on their Allianz Football League Division 1 campaign, they were bracketed in what many alluded to as a ‘mini Ulster Championship’ along with Donegal, Tyrone and Monaghan.

But in overcoming Rosscommon via a power-packed second-half performance in Sunday's relegation shoot-out at the Athletic Grounds, the Orchard County assured themselves of top tiers action again next year – and Kieran McGeeney lost no time in confirming what form this should take.

“Obviously we are very pleased to be staying in the top bracket but the hope is that the league will now revert to its normal format next year. I think we would really relish that,” declared the Armagh boss as he basked in the euphoria of the win.

Anthony Cunningham’s side were still within touching distance when they trailed by three points at the half-way stage (1-7 to 0-7) but Armagh took control after the break and the Westerners found themselves submerged in an avalanche of points as Rian O’Neill, Jemar Hall, Rory Grugan and Stefan Campbell cut loose in humbling their opponents.

But while McGeeney was satisfied with his team’s performance he contends that there is still more work to be done.

“We knew going into the game that Roscommon would be tough opponents and now that it is over we have to take the positives from it,” said McGeeney, “But there is still much we have to learn. I thought that maybe we might have got more scores but that did not happen. Still we have to be happy with where we are.

“Obviously I thought that Roscommon hit us with scores early on but as the game progressed we settled down and controlled it well.

“I think one of the elements we have to absorb is to concentrate on doing the simple things right. There are a lot of people out there who try and make the game complicated but if you try and keep it simple then it becomes more straightforward.

“Another factor that helped us was that on this occasion we had a strong bench. That has not usually been the case of late so it was great to see guys coming into the action and making an impact.” His opposite number deployed his full raft of substitutes but they were unable to turn the tide, their inability to cope with the winner's physicality and a penchant for taking wrong options proving their undoing.

Roscommon only scored four points in the second-half with Cox and the Murtagh duo sharing those while Armagh at one stage were virtually scoring at will as Rian O’Neill and Rory Grugan in particular cut loose as the match progressed.

Boss Cunningham has obviously been left with much to mull over ahead of the Connacht championship meeting with Galway.

“Look, Armagh deserved their win and we’re going to be facing sides like them in the championship and we have to be able to deal with this,” he said.

“When we were under pressure we just had to try and soak it up but this was not easy. While we started very well and got some good scores, we found this Armagh side a hard team to play against.

“We definitely have to try and learn massively just what went wrong after that first quarter. And what we do learn we have to take it into the game against Galway.

“To be honest, I thought we played quite well in a lot of our games in the league but there is no doubt that this game against Armagh is a disappointment for us. I think the important thing is that we have to take it on the chin and react.

“There is no doubt that we will get a reaction from this performance but we have to expect that and try and improve going forward. We have to show patience in our build-ups – getting goals is not easy and we have to try and hit the net if we can.

“If you are playing against the top sides you really need to be able to do this. I think the whole focus now has to be on championship and trying to make up for our reverses in the league if we can.”

Scorers for Armagh: R O’Neill 0-5 (3f), O O’Neill 1-1, J Hall 0-3, R Grugan 0-3 (2f), A Murnin 0-2, S Campbell 0-1, N Grimley 0-1, G McCabe 0-1.

Scorers for Roscommon: C Fox 0-5 (2f), D Murtagh 0-3 (1f), C Murtagh 0-3 (2f).

ARMAGH: B Hughes; R Finn, A Forker, G McCabe; C Mackin, A McKay, C O’Hanlon; N Grimley, A Murnin ; J Hall, R O’Neill, T Kelly; R Grugan, O O’Neill, S Campbell.

Subs: C Turbitt for Murnin (41 mins), J Og Burns for Kelly (41), C O’Neill for Hall (48), R Kennedy for Forker (58), B Donaghy for O’Hanlon (65), J Morgan for McKay (67).

ROSCOMMON: C Lavin; D Murray, C Daly, B Stack; R Daly, C Hussey, R Hughes; E Smith, T O’Rourke; N Kilroy, C Murtagh, S Killoran; D Murtagh, D Smith, C Cox.

Subs: N Daly for Hughes, (31), E Nolan for E Smith (h/t), F Lennon for R Daly (h/t), C Devaney for Killoran (44), C Cregg for Kilroy (44), C Lennon for D Murtagh (54), C McKeon for D Smith (55).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).