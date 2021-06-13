McCarron the hero as Monaghan retain Division One status

Allianz FL Division 1, relegation play-off

Monaghan 1-21

Galway 2-17 (AET)

Jack McCarron booted a brilliant winning point for Monaghan four minutes into stoppage time at the end of extra-time to secure their Division 1 place for 2022 - consigning Galway to relegation in the process.

The Farney simply refused to relent despite trailing by five points late in normal time and by a point at half-time of extra-time in Clones.

They first forced extra-time with a 72nd minute Darren Hughes goal proving crucial and then went on to win it with McCarron emerging as the local hero.

The experienced forward came on as a sub early in the game and went on to score seven points while Conor McManus scored the equalising point that forced extra-time.

Manager Seamus McEnaney, suspended from sideline duties for the league, attended the game and sat among spectators in the main stand at St Tiernach's Park.

Afterwards, he took to the pitch and celebrated the landmark win with his players.

Monaghan, who will play Division 1 football for an eighth consecutive season in 2022, will return to Clones on July 3 to play Fermanagh while Galway face Roscommon in the Connacht championship the following day.

The watching McEnaney was boosted by a bright start and the hosts moved 0-3 to 0-1 clear thanks to scores from McManus, Rory Beggan and Ryan McAnespie.

Shane Walsh's second point of the game for Galway in the 18th minute tied it up at 0-3 apiece and an entertaining back and forth played out.

Both sides produced some early moments of inspiration; Galway attacker Shane Walsh jinking and dodging to escape the attentions of Ward and McCarron proving Monaghan's super sub.

Currin man McCarron came on after 11 minutes for the injured Andrew Woods and kicked three excellent Monaghan points from play before half-time.

Karl O'Connell pointed too when his drilled shot at Galway goalkeeper Connor Gleeson was expertly tipped over.

Monaghan deserved to at least be on level terms at the break but two Galway goals left the visitors in pole position, leading 2-6 to 0-9 at half-time.

Paul Kelly struck Galway's first goal in the 18th minute though Matthew Tierney deserved all the credit for a clever kicked pass in the build up. Monaghan responded with five of the game's next seven points but the Tribesmen, league finalists in 2018, finished the half strongly.

Rob Finnerty in particular came alive with a point from a mark and then a well taken goal when he was picked out by Kieran Molloy with a precise pass over the Monaghan cover.

Monaghan suffered black cards in the 37th and 49th minutes, losing Darren Hughes and then Dessie Ward and effectively playing with 14 players for two-thirds of the half.

Galway dominated possession and moved five points clear with Walsh curling over a series of points from frees.

But they also wasted several decent chances and Tierney even crashed a long range shot off the crossbar at one stage after spotting the goalkeeper off his line.

Galway should have been out of sight and Monaghan, restored to 15 players, capitalised with back to back Dessie Ward points leaving just a goal in it. And Hughes wiped out the deficit when he struck the net in the 72nd minute after a clever Niall Kearns pass.

Tierney put Galway ahead again with a converted 45 but McManus forced extra-time with a dramatic 75th minute leveller, 1-16 to 2-13.

Galway finished the game with 14 players following Paul Conroy's black card for a petulant trip.

Conroy had been influential early in extra-time with a role in two of Galway's points as they went a point up.

But Monaghan fought all the way and levelled it up yet again before working the ball patiently out to McCarron who split the posts from a central position, punching the air in delight as the winner flew over.

Scorers for Monaghan: J McCarron (0-7, 2 frees), D Hughes (1-1), C McManus (0-4, 2 frees), D Ward (0-3), R McAnespie (0-2), R Beggan (0-1, 1 45), K O'Connell (0-1), S Carey (0-1), K Duffy (0-1).

Scorers for Galway: S Walsh (0-7, 6 frees), R Finnerty (1-3, 0-1 mark), P Kelly (1-1), M Tierney (0-2, 1 45, 1m) E Brannigan (0-1), K Molloy (0-1), C Sweeney (0-1), J Duane (0-1).

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; D Ward, K McMenamin, R Wylie; K Duffy, C Boyle, K O'Connell; N Kearns, K Lavelle; R Bannigan, C McCarthy, R McAnespie; S O'Hanlon, A Woods, C McManus.

Subs: J McCarron for Woods (11); D Hughes for Bannigan (h/t); F Kelly for O'Connell (47); A Mulligan for Lavelle (51); G Mohan for O'Hanlon & S Hanratty for R Wylie (65). S Carey for McCarthy, B McBennett for Kearns & Bannigan for McMenamin (e/t); O'Connell for Boyle (83); McCarthy for Mohan (86), Wylie for Duffy (89).

GALWAY: C Gleeson; S Kelly, J Glynn, S Mulkerrin; K Molloy, D McHugh, L Silke; P Conroy, M Tierney; E Brannigan, P Cooke, F O Laoi; R Finnerty, S Walsh, P Kelly.

Subs: J Heaney for Brannigan (32); J Duane for Glynn (h/t); C Sweeney for Molloy & D Connelly for Kelly (51); G O'Donnell for O Laoi (63); T Culhane for Finnerty & M O Bairead for Walsh (68). Walsh for Culhane & Finnerty for Heaney (e/t); Molloy for Silke (83); Culhane for Finnerty & O Laoi for Cooke (88).

Ref: D Gough (Meath).