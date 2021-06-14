Ephie Fitzgerald relishing Dublin test in National League final

Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald said he is looking forward to getting back to Croke Park after they booked a place in the Lidl NFL final against All-Ireland champions Dublin with a 5-10 to 3-13 win over Donegal.

“We got a couple of goals at crucial times and I delighted with the way we responded when they came back at us. We made a few changes at half-time and they worked out for us,” said Fitzgerald.

Cork shot 2-2 in the opening four minutes with goals from Brid and Ciara O’Sullivan and Maire O’Callaghan also found the net, but the sides were level at 3-5 apiece after two goals from Karen Guthrie and one from Kay Herron kept Donegal in contention. Second-half goals from Orla Finn and Sadhbh O’Leary proved decisive for Cork.

“We will have another tough game in the final and to have another tough game ahead of the championship will be good for us. We are looking forward to getting back to Croke Park for the league final,” added Fitzgerald.

It was a much smoother progression for Dublin who saw off Mayo’s challenge at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick by 4-15 to 0-10 with Sinead Aherne getting two goals and Niamh Hetherton and Jennifer Dunne also finding the net.

Manager Mick Bohan noted: “Dublin have only been in one final which is surprising for a county of our size. We're delighted to be back in Croke Park in a league final. It's an opportunity for families to come out and see them play. We're delighted to have put up such a big score. It didn't feel like there was so much between us because they left a lot of handy scores out there."

Mayo, who trailed by 3-3 to 0-4 at the break, were unable to get in for a goal which might have ignited a comeback, but manager Michael Moyles said they need to stop conceding so many goals.

"I don't think there's any magic dust we can come up with to immediately change that. It will just take time,” said Moyles.

Meanwhile, Tipperary suffered relegation to Division 2 for the 2022 campaign, after losing out to Westmeath by 2-16 to 2-10 in the Division 1 relegation play-off in Banagher. Westmeath led by 0-10 to 0-13 at the break but Tipperary rallied and goals from Roisin Horward and Angela McGuigan edged them in front in the second half.

But Westmeath finished strongly and secured their top-flight status with late goals from Lucy McCartan and Karen Hegarty.

Elsewhere, it’ll be Kerry against Meath in the Division 2 Final, which is also fixed for Croke Park on Saturday, June 26.

Kerry and Monaghan finished level (1-8 apiece) and were still deadlocked at 2-11 to Monaghan to Kerry’s 1-14 at the end of extra-time before Danielle O’Leary secured a 4-3 win for Kerry in a shootout. Meath and Cavan were level at 0-5 apiece at half-time but Emma Duggan led the way after the restart as Meath pushed on for a 0-13 to 0-8 win.