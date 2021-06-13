Longford condemn disappointing Tipperary to Division 4 football

Longford 1-13 Tipperary 0-9

Longford saved the best until last as they retained their Division 3 status for 2022 and in doing so relegated Munster champions Tipperary to Division 4.

The decisive score came in the 49th minute when Dessie Reynolds found the back of the net after a pass from Rian Brady. Tipp had been on top at that time and had drawn level one minute before through Padraic Looram.

It was all Longford after that goal and they added points through Oran Kenny, Rian Brady (two frees) David McGivney and Darragh Doherty.

With Andrew Farrell colossal at full-back along with Iarla O’Sullivan in defence and Darren Gallagher covering so much ground Longford looked solid throughout.

In a tight first half with both teams frustrated by some of the referee’s decisions. Longford raced into an early two point lead with Dessie Reynolds and Rian Brady kicking over fine points. The sides were level three times; Conor Sweeney hitting over four frees in the first half. Longford were three ahead in the 26th minute. Tipperary were dealt a blow in the 33rd minute when Michael Quinlivan was black carded, Longford though didn’t make use of their numerical advantage.

Paudie Feehan and Gallagher (free) traded points in the early minutes of the second half. A good move from Tipperary ended with Shane Fahey kicking over a fine point in the 48th minute and one minute later Looram levelled the game for the fourth time. The next score was to prove crucial and it was a goal for Longford.

Longford had a chance for a second goal in the 51st minute when Robbie Smyth’s effort was saved by Evan Comerford. Substitute Oran Kenny followed up with a point for Longford and they kicked on from there.

Scorers for Longford: D Reynolds 1-2, D Gallagher (2fs,’45), R Brady (2fs) 0-3 each, J Hagan 0-2, D McGivney, O Kenny, D Doherty 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Sweeney (4fs) 0-4, P Looram, K Fahery, S O’Brien, P Feehan, S O’Connor (f) 0-1 each.

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, CP Smyth; I O’Sullivan, M Quinn, D Reynolds; D McGivney, D Gallagher; J Hagan, K Diffley, E Macken; R Smyth, L Moran, R Brady.

Subs: D Doherty for Moran (ht), O Kenny for R Smyth (53), D McElligott for Reynolds (66), P Lynn for Hagan (70).

TIPPERARY: E Comerford; S O’Connell, A Campbell, C O’Shaughnessy; P Looram, K Fahey, D Brennan; S O’Brien, P Feehan; C Bowe, J Kennedy, E Maloney; M Quinlivan, C Sweeney, P Ryan.

Subs: J Feehan for Campbell (12), B Fox for Ryan (43mins), S Foley for O’Brien (54), J Longergan for Brennan (55), S O’Connor for Bowe and M O’Meara for Looram (62).

Referee: Seamus Mulhare (Laois).