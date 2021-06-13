Red FM SHL: Glen Rovers get one over county champions Blackrock

Glen Rovers defeated county champions Blackrock in a repeat of last year’s memorable county final as the Red FM SHL got underway at the weekend.

There was to be no repeat of those fireworks, however, as the Glen began life after Richie Kelleher with a comfortable victory over their southside rivals.

They led by 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time and new manager, Ian Lynam, will be happy with the manner in which they pulled away in the second period to win by 0-19 to 1-9 to go top of section A.

In Togher on Sunday afternoon, St Finbarr’s enjoyed a comfortable victory over Bride Rovers in Section 1B. The Barrs’ have Ronan Curran back in the hotseat after a year’s hiatus and the former Cork defender will take plenty of positives out of their 4-18 to 0-11 victory, particularly the contribution of Ben Cunningham, who registered two of their goals while Colm and Keane and Scott Callinan also found the net.

In the other tie in Section 1B, Ben O’Connor’s Midleton got off to a winning start against Bishopstown Sunday.

First-half goals from Seán O’Meara and Cormac Beausang gave them a 2-10 to 0-10 half-time lead and in the second period they kept the scoreboard ticking over to record a 2-22 to 0-16 victory despite the best efforts of Billy McConville in the Bishopstown defence.

There was only one game in Section 2A as Douglas travelled to Killeagh on Saturday evening. The hosts had the better of the opening half and led by 0-13 to 0-10 but Douglas, inspired by Cillian O’Donovan from centre-back and a goal from Richard Murphy, fought back to take the points with a 1-26 to 0-22 victory.

In Section 2B on Saturday evening Erin’s Own travelled to play Newtownshandrum. The Imokilly outfit led by 0-11 to 0-9 at the break but Newtown pegged them back to earn a share of the spoils. In the other game in Section 2B, Na Piarsaigh had a comfortable win over Ballyhea by 1-23 to 1-13.

Red FM SHL Results

Section 1A: Blackrock 1-9 Glen Rovers 0-19.

Section 1B: St Finbarr’s 4-18 Bride Rovers 0-11; Bishopstown 0-16 Midleton 2-22.

Section 2A: Killeagh 0-22 Douglas 1-26.

Section 2B: Na Piarsaigh 1-23 Ballyhea 1-13; Newtownshandrum 0-17 Erin’s Own 0-17.