Confident and hungry Kerry feast on all-you-can-eat buffet

Allianz FL Division One semi-final: Kerry 6-15 Tyrone 1-14

IT WOULD be churlish to wave off a second Kerry blitzkrieg in the League. 6-15 is a good hurling score, and again the Kingdom topped out at 33 points, or the equivalent thereof. They did the same with 4-21 against Galway. That’s serious clipping against two two-ranked sides.

This was edgy, irritating, in-your-face Tyrone, after all. Or was it? If co-manager Brian Dooher was as shell-shocked as his players allegedly were, he disguised it quite well afterwards. He spoke to a chastening and rare experience for Tyrone of conceding six goals, but in one key respect, this was a good afternoon’s return from a nothing game for the management. Now they have a reference point to bring preparations to the boil for Cavan and whatever else the Ulster championship brings.

But this was an all-you-can-eat Saturday buffet for Kerry and it’s time better spent guessing how many remaining to-do’s did they sort.

There’s still no sign of Rathmore keeper Shane Ryan, who’s shy of the finished article but further down the road than rookie, Kieran Fitzgibbon, who obviously has a way to go. It’s still an area of concern.

Tyrone failed dismally to challenge the assertion that Kerry’s defence can be got at but even the odd choice of full-back Jason Foley as man-of-the-match failed to disguise that his confidence is on the up, which is not to be underestimated.

With captain Paul Murphy set to return for Beaufort’s Mike Breen – who got another 70 minutes, thereby deepening defensive options off the bench – the only question is whether suspended Tadhg Morley displaces Briain O Beaglaoich or Tom O’Sullivan for the Championship meeting with Clare in a fortnight.

Dr Crokes’ Micheal Burns and Killian Spillane asked questions with energetic cameos – again though, in the context of the beaten docket that was Tyrone – but it’s unlikely to see the attacking sextet from Saturday changed to any degree for Saturday week. Paul Geaney is a nominal 12 but his position is less a consideration than his confidence – and that will be bolstered by a pair of goals against Tyrone.

There’s a lovely balance to the Kerry attack and a mouth-watering set of alternatives behind it. Geaney and David Clifford are gunslingers, but nobody’s slow to roll up the sleeves and Kerry’s top half of the pitch gets through a volume of work off the ball and out of possession.

David Clifford is everyone’s notion of an extra-terrestrial footballer but presumably, his hamstrings ping like anyone else’s. It was surprising to see him play over 80 minutes in the dead heat on Saturday. For all the discussion on Kerry’s defensive shape and susceptibility, Peter Keane’s All-Ireland ambitions are inextricably tied to Clifford’s wellbeing. It’s a plus too that he is freed of the Kerry captaincy this season.

Not that Sean O’Shea wouldn’t do a passable imitation of talisman. The Kenmare man is rightfully spoken of in the same breath as Declan O’Sullivan in terms of great Kingdom elevens and the Tyrone heavies who bumped and jostled him early doors eventually accepted it as a fruitless exercise. They may as well have been farting in the wind.

He teed up Geaney for his first goal on 29 minutes with a delightful back door move that his club colleague Stephen O’Brien intuitively sussed, having already combined with Clifford for Dara Moynihan’s tap-in 13 minutes earlier.

Clifford was happy with his 1-6, giving him a combined 6-22 from the four League games, but the amount of assist work he gets through is a delightful bonus. He won his own penalty that opened the floodgates in the fifth minute and was central to Moynihan’s walk-in goal.

Clifford and O’Shea are an attacking tandem like no other and if you’re of a mind to kickstart a vigorous debate outside your local, then wonder aloud which is a better duo – Clifford and O’Shea or Gooch and Declan O’Sullivan?

Did Adrian Spillane do enough to earn a start alongside Diarmuid O’Connor in the Kerry midfield? From being an area of vulnerability, the engine room now has a bountiful feel to it, the dependence on David Moran subsiding. That Na Gaeil’s O’Connor is already seen as the 2021 first choice midfielder speaks to the progress he has made in this League. His performance against Dublin in Thurles was one of the highlights of the truncated campaign. Now there’s Moran, Jack Barry, Spillane and young Joe O’Connor vying for minutes alongside. Happy days.

Cathal McShane was in Killarney on Saturday but is still 2-3 weeks shy of playing ball again, Dooher said afterwards. Darragh Canavan was carted off in the opening exchanges and the first round in Omagh looks a way off for him and the ankle injury he suffered.

Whether management regrets the loss of what would have been a League final outing with Dublin is debatable given this 16-point whupping. There are a few wounds to lick and the video analyst might be advised to cancel any plans for the week ahead.

Kerry and Keane can’t do much more as they prepare for a summer of fun. The Thurles thriller underlined work that needs to be done individually and systematically with the defence, but the success of work under the bonnet won’t be seen for a bit.

JOB DONE: Kerry's David Clifford and Michael Burns celebrate Picture: James Crombie, Inpho

There’s no point revisiting the circumstances of a semi-final leading to nowhere but the win ensured Kerry retain ownership of the Division one title, even if it’s on a shared basis with Dublin. Peter Keane voiced the opinion that a League, by its nature, doesn’t really require a play-off or a final, and he’s not wrong.

The portents for an evening of high octane intensity were not good when both sides strolled off for a time-out in the fifth minute while a stricken Canavan was being nursed. There was a basketball feel to the semi-final in Killarney, though more All-Star exhibition than NBA play off.

Competing a brief tour of hoops metaphors was Gavin White’s bomb from downtown – Tyrone keeper Niall Morgan caught as Kerry’s wing back Gavin White swished from 45m. The Kingdom led 5-6 to 0-7 at the break.

“Along with Dublin, they are the two best teams in the country, and they demonstrated why in this game,” a rueful Dooher said after.

What chance Peter Keane getting all light-headed at such compliments? “There’ll probably be talk of the fact there were goals there, but if you take the goals out of it, there wasn’t a whole pile in the scoreboard at the end,” he dead-panned.

Scorers for Kerry: D Clifford (1-6, 1-0 pen, 4 frees), P Geaney (2-0), S O’Shea (0-3, 1 free), G White (1-0), D Moynihan (1-0), J Barry (1-0), M Burns (0-2), K Spillane (0-2), M Breen, J Foley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tyrone: T McCann (1-0), D McCurry (0-3, one free), K McGeary (0-3), P. Harte, P Donaghy, N Sludden, M Bradley, R Brennan, R Donnelly, M Donnelly, R O’Neill (0-1 each)

KERRY: K Fitzgibbon; B O Beaglaoich, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; M Breen, G Crowley, G White; D O’Connor, A Spillane; S O’Brien, S O’Shea, P Geaney; D Clifford, D Moynihan, P Clifford.

Subs for Kerry: J O’Connor for P Clifford (blood sub), Tommy Walsh for P Clifford (42), M Burns for Geaney (42), K Spillane for O’Brien (49), J Barry for O’Shea (53), J Sherwood for White (59), J O’Connor for Moynihan (59), P O’Shea for A Spillane (62), G O’Sullivan for Breen (72, blood sub).

TYRONE: N Morgan; C Monroe, R McNamee, P Hampsey; M McKernan, P Harte, L Rafferty;M Donnelly, F Burns; K McGeary, D Canavan, C Meyler; D McCurry, C McKenna, P Donaghy.

Subs for Tyrone: M Bradley for Canavan (10), T McCann for Monroe (25), R O’Neill for Donaghy (half time), R Donnelly for Burns (half time), Rory Brennan for McKernan (46), N Sludden for Rafferty (46), C Kilpatrick for McNamee (66).

Referee: C Lane (Cork)