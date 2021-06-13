Top flight promotion comes at a price for Mayo

Allianz FL Division 2 semi-final

Clare 2-18

Mayo 2-22

Injuries to the O’Connor brothers Diarmuid and Cillian soured Mayo’s swift return to Division 1 in Ennis this afternoon.

Both Ballintubber men were forced off in the first-half, Diarmuid in the 11th minute following an awkward challenge. In his 100th appearance and after scoring 1-4, Cillian waved for attention soon after hurting his ankle as a ball was delivered in.

Having arrested a second-half rally by Clare that brought them within three points going into injury-time, it was an otherwise pleasant day for Mayo who led 2-13 to 0-8 at half-time.

In the 15th minute, O’Connor goaled from a penalty after he was fouled by Cillian Brennan following a poor kick-out and in the 31st minute Oisín Mullin finished a slick move involving Lee Keegan and Tommy Conroy.

Clare led by a couple of points after 10 minutes but Mayo then hit them for 1-7 without reply in a 15-minute burst. Stephen Ryan and Seán Collins also had to keep out goalbound attempts by Matthew Ruane and Ryan O’Donoghue as Mayo’s superior intensity punished Clare time and again

Two Clare goals in the third quarter made the game more of a contest. A David Tubridy free that dropped short was palmed to the net by Darren O’Neill in the 39th minute and he turned provider six minutes later for Gavin Cooney after Aidan O’Shea had just cleared off the line.

The margin was five points, 2-13 to 2-18, at the second water break and Clare cut it to three points in the final minute of normal time, substitute Emmet McMahon scoring three points from the 54th minute. In additional time, Paddy Durcan’s second point gave Mayo the required cushion.

Scorers for Clare: E. Cleary (0-8, 6 frees); G. Cooney (1-1); D. O’Neill (1-0); D. Tubridy, E. McMahon (0-3 each); C. O’Connor, P. Lillis, P. Collins (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mayo: C. O’Connor (1-4, 1-0 pen, 0-1 free, 0-1 mark); O. Mullin (1-0); T. Conroy, P. Towey (2 frees) (0-3 each); R. O’Donoghue (1 free), M. Ruane, P. Durcan (0-2 each); B. Walsh, S. Coen, K. McLoughlin, L. Keegan, R. Brickenden, D. McHale (0-1 each).

CLARE: S. Ryan; C. Russell, C. Brennan, E. Collins; C. O’Dea, S. Collins, D. Walsh; D. O’Neill, C. O’Connor; P. Lillis, E. Cleary, D. Bohannon; G. Cooney, J. McCann, D. Tubridy.

Subs for Clare: C. Ó hAinfein for D. Walsh (24); C. Jordan for E. Collins, P. Collins for J. McGann (both h-t); A. Griffin for G. Cooney (inj), E. McMahon for C. O’Connor (both 52); K. Sexton for P. Lillis, C. Rouine for C. Ó hAinfein (both 58).

MAYO: R. Hennelly; O. Mullin, L. Keegan, E. Hession; R. Brickenden, P. Durcan, S. Coen; M. Ruane, D. O’Connor; K. McLoughlin, A. O’Shea (c), B. Walsh; T. Conroy, C. O’Connor, R. O’Donoghue.

Subs for Mayo: J. Flynn for D. O’Connor (inj 11); P. Towey for C. O’Connor (inj 35+3); D. McHale for R. O’Donoghue (51); E. O’Donoghue for E. Hession (53); C. Loftus for T. Conroy, E. McLaughlin for R. Brickenden (both 62).

Referee: N. Cullen (Fermanagh).