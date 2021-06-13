Waterford finish league campaign on a high with impressive win

Waterford's Dessie Hutchinson celebrates scoring his first goal. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 15:29
Michael Moynihan, Walsh Park

WATERFORD 2-29 TIPPERARY 3-21 

A good win for Waterford in sunsplashed Walsh Park, beating Tipperary to end their NHL 1A campaign on a high ahead of the looming championship.

Waterford attacked the dressing-room end in the first half, and after a fusillade of early points, Jason Forde cracked home a terrific goal for Tipperary in the sixth minute: 1-4 to 0-3.

Ronan Maher and Jake Morris pushed Tipp 1-7 to 0-5 ahead by the 12th minute Tipp kept that upper hand, though Shane Bennett’s point just before the water-break kept Waterford in touch, 1-9 to 0-8.

Forde and Morris pushed Tipp further ahead but Waterford struck for goal. Austin Gleeson and Peter Hogan combined to place Dessie Hutchinson for a first-time pull: 1-12 to 1-10.

Hutchinson repeated the dose a minute later, soloing through from a good Gleeson delivery: 2-11 to 1-10 on 29 minutes.

Tipp answered: Jake Morris found Noel McGrath, who cracked home an injury-time goal, and a late Forde free made it 2-13 to 2-12 at half-time.

Hutchinson and Shane Bennett (two) gave Waterford the lead on the resumption, with the home side missing two good goal chances also in the first five minutes of the half.

Waterford outscored Tipperary 0-8 to 0-3 in that third quarter, pushing them 2-20 to 2-16 ahead by the second water-break.

In the 57th minute Seamus Callanan looked alive to first-time a goal: 3-18 to 2-23, but Waterford pushed 2-28 to 3-19 ahead thanks to Stephen Bennett’s accuracy by the 63rd minute.

Tipperary needed a goal to close the gap and Ronan Maher’s late free almost found the net, but Waterford survived and held out for a deserved win.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett (0-15, 10 frees, 1 65); D. Hutchinson (2-2); Shane Bennett, P. Hogan (0-2 each); C. Lyons, J. Fagan, D. Lyons, J. Prendergast, C. Kirwan, K. Bennett, B. Power, M. Kiely (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J. Forde (1-5, 3 frees); N. McGrath (1-2); S. Callanan (1-1), R. Maher (0-4, 1 65); A. Flynn, J. Morris (0-2); J. McGrath, W. Connors, M. Breen, S. Kennedy, B. Maher (0-1 each).

WATERFORD: B. Nolan; S. Fives, C. Prunty (c), I. Kenny; C. Lyons, I. Daly, K. Moran; A. Gleeson, D. Lyons; P. Hogan, J. Fagan, Stephen Bennett; D. Hutchinson, Shane Bennett, J. Prendergast.

Subs: C. Gleeson for Fives (inj, 25); K. Bennett for A. Gleeson (inj, 30); D. Lynch for Prunty, M. Kiely for Fagan (HT); B. Power for Hogan (blood 40-7); C. Kirwan for Hutchinson (47); B. Power for Daly (53).

TIPPERARY: B. Hogan; C. Barrett, P. Maher, B. Heffernan; B. Maher, S. Kennedy, R. Maher; A. Flynn, P. Cadell; D. McCormack, N. McGrath, M. Breen; J. Forde, S. Callanan (c), J. Morris.

Subs: C. Morgan for Barrett (blood, 15-18); W. Connors for Cadell (HT); C. Morgan for Kennedy (44); M. Kehoe and J. McGrath for A. Flynn and D. McCormack (both 46); E. Connolly for Heffernan (64); P. Flynn for Forde (65).

Referee: J. Owens (Wexford).

