Derry secure promotion to Division Two in 2022

Allianz Football League Division 3 semi-final

Derry 0-17

Limerick 0-13

Derry manager Rory Gallagher revealed he knew his team would get promoted from the moment they defeated Longford in their opening game after watching his side secure Division Two football by beating Limerick.

Derry were always in control of a match that was comfortable rather than exciting and while Limerick put up a much sterner test than many expected, they never looked like overhauling a Derry side that passed up a number of goal chances to make the game more comfortable.

Gallagher said: "Hand on heart I had a pretty good idea we were going to after beating Longford. Part of me started thinking about the championship because we were at a really good level. And we’ve backed it up with a number of very good displays. We respected Limerick but we knew if we produced a good display we felt we were the better team.”

A tense opening quarter saw little between the teams, Derry squandering a couple of decent goal chances while Limerick, content to play deep and hit on the break, were extremely efficient with their shooting as the impressive Hugh Bourke accounted for 0-3 of their 0-6 in the opening 17 minutes.

Derry dominated possession, even when Emmett Bradley spent 10 minutes in the sin bin either side of the first half water break. Limerick's massed defensive ranks was designed to frustrate but Derry still had the chances to be further ahead than the 0-8 to 0-7 interval advantage they eventually mustered.

Derry took control after the break after Shane McGuigan and Bourke had swapped early frees, a lovely Paul Cassidy effort coupled with scores from McGuigan and Naill Loughlin, both frees, put Gallagher's team into a 0-12 to 0-8 lead by the 47th minute. Bourke came close to goaling but flashed his effort over the bar. It was a warning Derry heeded as Ciaran McFaul and Loughlin stretched the lead to 0-14 to 0-10 a and from there the Ulster men managed the game with a degree of comfort.

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (0-6, 5f), C Doherty (0-1), B Heron (0-3), P Cassidy (0-1), N Loughlin (0-2, 1f), C McFaul (0-1), N Toner (0-2), P McNeil (0-1).

Scorers for Limerick: H Bourke (0-7, 5f), C Fahy (0-1), R Burke (0-1), D Neville (0-1), J Ryan (0-3, 2f, 1 45).

DERRY: O Lynch, C McKaigue, P McNeill, P McGrogan, P Cassidy (C McCluskey, 62), G McKinless, C Doherty (M McEvoy, 71), C Glass, E Bradley, E Doherty, N Loughlin (J Doherty, 72), C McFaul, B Heron (O McWilliams, 67), S McGuigan, P Cassidy (N Toner, 55).

LIMERICK D O'Sullivan, S O'Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan, R Childs (P Maher 44), I Corbett, G Brown (P Nash, 61), D Treacy, T Childs (K Ryan, 61), T Griffin (C Sheehan, 28), C Fahy, A Enright (S O'Carroll, 50), D Neville, R Burke (J Ryan, 55), H Bourke.

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)