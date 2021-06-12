Kerry blow away Tyrone in Saturday stroll

Allianz FL Division One semi-final

Kerry 6-15

Tyrone 1-14

The portents for an evening of high octane intensity were not good when both sides strolled off for a time-out in the fifth minute while a stricken Darren Canavan was being nursed. There was a basketball feel to this Division One semi-final in Killarney, though more All-Star exhibition than NBA play-off.

And competing a brief tour of hoops metaphors was Gavin White’s bomb from downtown – Tyrone keeper Niall Morgan caught as the Kerry wing back lobbed him from 40 yards. At one stage the two roaming keepers almost passed each other out around centrefield. It was all a tad free-range.

There’s little upside to revisiting the circumstances of a semi-final leading to nowhere but as a prep for Championship in two weeks this was next to useless to Kerry, save the bolt of confidence it might give the likes of Paul Geaney who goaled twice in a first half stroll for the Kingdom.

The same might be said for full back Jason Foley though he’d get tougher grilling in the Ballydonoghue National School yard.

Any notion that Tyrone’s DNA would obstruct their passive approach to defending was remarkably short-lived. If Kerry’s opening goal from a David Clifford penalty was of the soft variety, it was at least a reliable indicator of things to come – soft goals for the hosts.

The Kingdom led 5-6 to 0-7 at the break, Sean O’Shea sublime even in the artificial environment around him. Is the Kenmare man any less, albeit different, a talent for the ages than David Clifford?

There were a handful of noteworthy moments. Defender Mike Breen claimed his first inter-county point in that opening period, which lasted an inordinately long 42 minutes, due to the injury suffered by Canavan in the fifth minute. Cavan on July 10th seems a way off for him at this moment.

Peter Keane and his management will have any remaining questions on selection answered in-house next weekend though Geaney and O Beaglaoich put their hands with sharp performances.

When Michael Burns pointed on 47 minutes, Kerry led 5-10 to 1-8 but any lingering attention to the details had lapsed. Instead we were beginning to query the wisdom of leaving David Clifford and Sean O’Shea on the field for when the latter was replaced on 53 minutes. Clifford played the full game and was still chasing back behind midfield in the 74th minute.

Scorers for Kerry: D Clifford (1-6, 1-0 pen, 4 frees), P Geaney (2-0), S O’Shea (0-3, 1 free), G White (1- 0), D Moynihan (1-0), J Barry (1-0), M Burns (0-2), K Spillane (0-2), M Breen, J Foley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tyrone: T McCann (1-0), D McCurry (0-3, one free), K McGeary (0-3), P. Harte, P Donaghy, N Sludden, M Bradley, R Brennan, R Donnelly, M Donnelly, R O’Neill (0-1 each)

KERRY: K Fitzgibbon; B O Beaglaoich, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; M Breen, G Crowley, G White; D O’Connor, A Spillane; S O’Brien, S O’Shea, P Geaney; D Clifford, D Moynihan, P Clifford.

Subs: J O’Connor for P Clifford (blood sub), Tommy Walsh for P Clifford (42), M Burns for Geaney (42), K Spillane for O’Brien (49), J Barry for O’Shea (53), J Sherwood for White (59), J O’Connor for Moynihan (59), P O’Shea for A Spillane (62), G O’Sullivan for Breen (72).

TYRONE: N Morgan; C Monroe, R McNamee, P Hampsey; M McKernan, P Harte, L Rafferty; M Donnelly, F Burns; K McGeary, D Canavan, C Meyler; D McCurry, C McKenna, P Donaghy.

Subs: M Bradley for Canavan (10), T McCann for Monroe (25), R O’Neill for Donaghy (half time), R Donnelly for Burns (half time), Rory Brennan for McKernan (46), N Sludden for Rafferty (46), C Kilpatrick for McNamee (66).

Referee: C Lane (Cork)