A winning finish for Wexford but questions remain ahead of Championship quest

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Wexford 0-24

Dublin 1-18

Despite Davy Fitzgerald being confined to the stand, Wexford still managed to fashion out a four-point victory over a lethargic Dublin in this final round Division 1B Allianz Hurling League fixture at Chadwicks Wexford Park

Despite the win, Wexford will be hugely concerned by their lack of goal chances and were hugely reliant on the free-taking of Lee Chin for most of the game.

Dublin also showed a lack of creativity in attack with midfielder Donal Burke once again their main marksman. The Na Fianna club man's 50th-minute penalty gave them hope but they were unable to build that strike coming down the stretch.

It was Wexford keeper Mark Fanning who opened the scoring with a long range pointed free, while it was Dublin corner-back Cian O'Callaghan who advanced forward to bring the sides level after just three minutes.

Chin with a fine point from play edged his side back in front, but the Dublin response was swift with two quickfire points from Burke, free, and Daire Gray to lead 0-3 to 0-2, after ten minutes.

Neither side could manage to create any real daylight and it was the visitors who led 0-5 to 0-4 after 15 minutes, while Dee O'Keeffe and Danny Sutcliffe exchanged points as Dublin led 0-6 to 0-5, at the first water break.

Wexford then enjoyed a purple patch as Rory O'Connor chipped in with some excellent points, while Chin continued to punish indiscipline in the Dubs defence. Burke also showed his talents from placed balls as Wexford led 0-15 to 0-8 at the interval.

Dublin showed more urgency in their play on the resumption with full-back Eoghan O'Donnell driving his side on from with some long runs. Burke, free, and Fergal Whitley reduced the deficit with points, but it was Chin who managed to step the flow of play with a pointed free.

Wexford still led 0-20 to 0-14 after 49 minutes when Dublin were handed a real lifeline. Cian Bolan was fouled as he cut in on goal, resulting in ten minutes in the sin bin for sub, Aidan Nolan. Burke cooley sent the resulting penalty low past keeper Fanning, to leave just three points separating the sides, 0-20 to 1-14, with 20 minutes remaining

Wexford claimed back the initiative through a Connal Flood point but with both Burke and Fanning exchanging pointed frees, it was Wexford who followed with successive points from Nolan and sub Mikie Dwyer to lead 0-24 to 1-16, with seven minutes remaining.

As the sides played down the clock content to see out the game, the final passage of seven minutes produced just a single point apiece, sub Conor Devitt on target for the eventual winners, while Dub sub Oisin O'Rourke had the final say with a pointed free.

Scorers for Wexford: L Chin (7f) 0-10; M Fanning 0-4 frees; P Morris, R O'Connor 0-3 each; C Flood, D O'Keeffe, A Nolan, M Dwyer, C Devitt 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: D Burke (1-0 pen, 9f) 1-10, D Sutliffe 0-2; C O'Callaghan, D Gray, R McBride, C Boland, F Whitely, O O'Rourke (f) 0-1 each.

WEXFORD: M Fanning; S Reck, L Ryan, C Flood; G Bailey, Joe O'Connor, S Murphy; L Og McGovern, D O'Keeffe; R O'Connor, C McDonald, P Morris; L Chin, Jack O'Connor, K Foley.

Subs: C Firman for Reck (inj. 22), A Nolan for Foley (h.t.); M Dwyer for Jack O'Connor (44), C Devitt for Joe O'Connor (55), H Kehoe for Bailey (66).

DUBLIN: S Brennan; J Madden, E O'Donnell, C O'Callaghan; D Gray, L Rushe, C Burke; R McBride, D Burke; D Sutcliffe, C Crummey, M Schutte; C Boland, R Hayes, D Keogh.

Subs: F Whitely for Schutte (12), J Malone for Crummey (h.t.), P Smyth for Keogh (41), P Crummey for Sutcliffe (65), O O'Rourke for Donal Burke (70).

Referee: C McAllister (Cork).