Westmeath maintain top-flight status as Tipperary relegated

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 relegation play-off

Westmeath 2-16

Tipperary 2-10

Two late goals from Lucy McCartan and Karen Hegarty secured Westmeath's top-flight status for the 2022 Lidl National Football League - and consigned Tipperary to Division Two.

Playing without the injured Aishling Moloney, Tipperary were well served by Orla O’Dwyer who kicked five points over the hour, four of which came in a purple patch early in the second half. Westmeath dug deep however, and reaped the rewards with that dramatic double blast in Banagher.

The first half was a bright affair with the action very much end to end. Westmeath's Sarah Dillon hit three points in the opening half, the first a cracker off her right boot. Angela McGuigan levelled for Tipperary a minute later from a free but Jo-Hanna Maher edged Westmeath ahead after industrious work from Leona Archibold.

Roisin Howard and Orla O’Dwyer hit Tipperary’s second and third points respectively, either side of an Anna Jones converted free. Thereafter, Westmeath were very much in control, hitting a further seven unanswered points in the half.

Westmeath’s Maher hit her second just before the water break, a beautiful long-range effort and Westmeath could have gone further ahead when Clara Blundell found herself one-on-one with Lauren Fitzpatrick but the Tipperary custodian did well and bundled the ball away to safety. At the first water break, Westmeath led 0-5 to 0-3.

Westmeath continued to dominate the first half as Lucy McCartan edged Westmeath four ahead and efforts from Sarah Dillon (2), Archibold (free), McCartan and Lorraine Duncan had the Midlanders leading by seven at the break.

Three Orla O’Dwyer points early in the second half lifted Tipperary spirits but McCartan hit back with her second point after a lovely team move involving Archibold and Blundell.

Just before the second half water-break though, Tipperary looked to have turned the game with two goals in as many minutes.

Howard netted first after collecting Niamh Hayes’ inch perfect pass. A minute later, Anna Rose Kennedy found McGuigan and the Sliabh na mBan player finished cooly to edge Tipperary into a one point lead at the second water break.

Two Sarah Dillon points brought Westmeath back in front, but the sides were level again with an Orla O’Dwyer point from play. Anna Jones kicked Westmeath back in front from a free before Sarah Dillon converted her sixth score of the afternoon.

The sides went almost score for score before an Ava Fennessy point left just the minimum between the sides.

Westmeath though did not give up and two goals in quick succession ensured they would end on a high. McCartan was on target from close range before Hegarty found space a minute later and sealed their Division 1 status for 2022.

Scorers for Westmeath: S Dillon 0-6, L McCartan 1-2, K Hegarty 1-0, A Jones 0-3 (3f), L Archibold 0-2 (2f), J Maher 0-2, L Duncan 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: O O’Dwyer 0-5, A McGuigan 1-1, R Howard 1-1, N Hayes 0-1, A Fennessy 0-1, A.R. Kennedy 0-1.

WESTMEATH: L McCormack; N Spellman, J Maher, E Kelly; F Coyle, L Duncan, T Fagan; V Carr, T Dillon; F Claffey (C), L Archibold, A Jones; L McCartan, C Blundell, S Dillon.

Subs: K Hegarty for Blundell (43), L Power for Kelly (45), A Dolan for Maher (48), S Murtagh for Claffey (53), J Maher for Duncan (58).

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; L Spillane, M Curley, E Cronin; C Horgan, C Kennedy, E Kelly; A.R. Kennedy, O O’Dwyer; A McGuigan, E Carroll, A Fennessey; C O’Dwyer, R Howard, A Delaney.

Subs: L Dillon for C O’Dwyer (16), R Daly for Horgan (26), E Fitzpatrick for Delaney (h-t), C Davey for Kelly (38), N Hayes for Carroll (41), C Lonergan for McGuigan (49).

Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo).