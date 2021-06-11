Barry Foley seeking another medal with Patrickswell - but this will be the sweetest

For Barry Foley, Sunday may well be his final game of hurling. The long-serving Patrickswell man has seven senior medals, from an adult career which started in 1993. Yet, this Sunday, as he lines out in the Limerick Junior 'A' Championship final, could be the sweetest of all.

He will be joined by son Cian Enright in the starting XV for The Well. It is a unique opportunity for the former Limerick forward, who is still enjoying his hurling, even at the age of 44.

On Monday, the pair combined as The Well were much too strong for Dromcollogher-Broadford. Now playing in the full-forward line, Barry relies on good service from Cian, who lines out at centre-back.

Next month will mark 25 years since clubmate Ciaran Carey stole the headlines with that point to dethrone All-Ireland champions Clare at the Gaelic Grounds. Foley debuted from the bench, chipping in with 0-2. On Monday last, he managed the same total at the same venue to help set up the decider with Croagh-Kilfinny.

Speaking after their final training session in Páirc Antóin Ó’Briain, Barry, leaning against the boundary wall, smirks at the prospect of silverware with his own flesh and blood.

“It would be brilliant (to win with Cian), I’m really looking forward to it. I would be delighted, and I’d have a great sense of pride. From the outset, we weren’t given much of a chance. We wouldn’t have been considered contenders for it. The fact I’m playing with Cian brings a whole different element to it altogether.”

For Croagh-Kilfinny, it is only a second ever county final, while for Foley, it will be his 12th and a first outside of the senior grade. Winning with his son would be a remarkable feat, considering he had won five Daly Cups before he was born.

Cian, an apprentice with Brownes Bespoke Kitchen and Joinery in nearby Kildimo, could pocket his first county medal of any description on Sunday.

“I didn’t win any at underage. It would be great if we win it, especially playing with him,” states Enright, with a smile and to a nod from his father.

Playing together hasn’t always been plain sailing, with a bizarre incident halting Cian’s early progression at adult level.

“Two years ago was the first match we played together, against Mungret, in Claughaun," Foley recalls.

"The two of us went up for a ball, I called for it, Cian went up for it and came down and ended up with a broken ankle.”

While that day naturally holds bad memories, Cian still recalls his pre-match thoughts. “It’s mad, having watched him play growing up (to be playing with him). I remember that first game together, do I call him Barry or Dad?” laughs Cian.

With Cian now back to full fitness, a crack at the fourth-tier championship in 2020 appealed to his father.

“With Covid, I said I’d give it a go (in 2020), so I’ll just finish it off. “I’d say this is my last match.

I’ve played with most of these fellas for the last few years. It is good to see Cian and some of these lads coming through. I was involved with some of them from U6. I would have trained these guys up along. It’s the full circle.

Cian is yet to play senior championship for the 20-time county champions, but it seems a realistic target for the 20-year-old.

“There was a lot of recovery (from the injury), I wasn’t ready for senior last year. But hopefully this year I will be.”

Barry appears confident of his son’s chances of climbing the ladder within the renowned club.

“He is playing well with the juniors and before the injury he was playing a lot of senior league games, and was going quite well. He is in good shape and playing well, so all he can do is keep plugging away.”

In the autumn of his own career, Foley would be content to exit the game on his own terms, on a winning team.

“I’ve taken it as it comes and rolled with it. I did step out for a few years in my early 30s. But since I came back in 2015, I’ve been enjoying it. I’ve enjoyed the training and the matches. Father Time is catching up on me but I’ll play once I feel I’m contributing to the team. I feel that I am at the moment. This will probably be my last match and hopefully I’ll go out on a high.”

The pair shared a lift to training and appear excited for a chance at sharing a pint, win or lose, at the weekend.

“It’s Cian’s round, if we win it, it’s Cian’s round!”, declares Foley, to little objection from his son.