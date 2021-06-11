Getting volunteers on board just one of the issues the return of crowds to GAA grounds will pose

The return of crowds to club and county games this weekend brings with it sweet relief for treasurers.

A cash-flow trickle it may be but the gate receipts will be received gratefully.

There will be reluctance on the part of some supporters to attend yet the expectation is demand will outstrip supply in most cases. Will stewards be as forthcoming as capacities increase in the coming weeks?

Munster treasurer Dermot “Weeshie” Lynch is not so sure.

“Some people have been off work on the PUP payment for the last year and a half. Every ounce of work that comes their way in the next couple of years, they’re going to take it with both hands because they might have mortgage moratoriums or their lifestyles have been impacted. Are they willing to arrive at a game two hours beforehand and stay an hour afterward? They might say they’d barely get to the match, never mind do that.”

In his time as Kerry treasurer, Lynch was blessed to have head stewards like Michael Moran, father of well-known Sportsfile photographer Brendan, and the late Moss Spillane assisting him in Austin Stack Park.

“You never had to ask these guys to do anything or ensure they were there. You would be in your office at 10 o’clock Sunday morning, they’d stick their head around the door, you’d have a cup of tea with them, they’d ask the prices for admission and that was that. We’re seeing less people like that.

“Look at Tommy Lynch in Páirc Uí Chaoimh who sadly passed away the other day. We had Vince Linnane in Austin Stack Park. People will say, ‘sure they were groundsmen, they were paid’ but I guarantee you the hours and hours they put in did not correspond with the wages they received. They wanted to be involved but more people are becoming time poor.”

At club level, former GAA president Nickey Brennan envisages similar difficulties in recruiting officers. “Many clubs are struggling to fill their quota of officers and that’s at the highest level. That’s to do with the challenge of raising money and what I call the legal and regulatory scenario that is arising there now with Garda vetting, child protection and other compliance factors that has imposed a lot of pressure on officers.

Nickey Brennan sees difficulties in recruiting officers as well.

“The amount of emails landing from Croke Park on people’s desks about what they should and shouldn’t - and I’m not necessarily criticising Croke Park because the law of the land has taken over a lot of the administration of sport in that context.

Heading towards the end game of the pandemic, there will be those who can’t get back fast enough but there will be some reservations too.

We’ve done a good job with our media partners and the club games being streamed but people will have got into a comfort zone of being happy to watch the match at home. There are potential changing times coming in that regard.”

The age profile of the volunteer marshalling crowds worries Lynch.

Weeshie Lynch is not sure stewards will have time to do their job.

“The GAA steward is getting older and older. How do you convince young people to give up their spare time, to put off a game of golf or socialising to help out at a game? It is a very important role. The volunteer is like a good referee - you don’t notice them but you know they’re there doing a duty. If a referee doesn’t show up to a game, it can’t go ahead. Same if a team doesn’t. The stewards are just as integral to the overall plan from a control and safety point of view.

“We don’t have many young people taking up these roles, which is a concern nationally.

“If that becomes prevalent then the GAA will not be able to afford staging matches as they do now or the punter will have to pay more coming through the stiles. Either way, somebody is going to have to pay for it. The cost of volunteerism will be felt by the end user.”

Forty years serving on committees in the GAA including chairing the national IT committee twice, Brennan has stepped away this year but is heavily involved with Clubforce, a cloud-based system aiding the management of sports clubs.

He believes technology will play a major part in retaining and recruiting volunteers.

“We’re automating the whole administration of clubs here as well as soccer clubs in Scotland,” he says of Clubforce.

“Technology is going to be key. It will reduce the workload, get members to do more work with their smart devices and take away the work from the administrators and transitioning from one officer to another will be easier. The GAA has done a lot of work in the space of technology but needs to do more as do all the other sporting organisations.”

Lynch says it is imperative that the older generation of volunteers are kept on. And that question he asked about finding new stewards?

“We have to highlight how beneficial it is to be a volunteer and it being a vocation. You’re closer to the action than almost everyone else. How good does it look on a CV that you’re a volunteer, that you’ve done courses, that you’re Garda vetted, that you can perform CPR? I’ve spoken to a TD about the idea of CPR training being introduced on the transition year curriculum.”

Lynch recalls a Kerry senior county hurling final in Austin Stack Park where a supporter suffered a heart attack.

Members of St John’s Ambulance were able to revive him as Lynch assisted and took care of the man’s family.

“He could have been out on the farm or the beach but because it happened in Austin Stack Park he was safe.

When you think about it, a GAA ground is one of the safest places to have a heart attack because of all the volunteers.

“Two years later, I was going to a funeral in Ballyduff and was walking into the funeral home when I noticed a man looking at me. ‘You saved my life,’ he said. I didn’t, it was the service we were providing. I didn’t even see his face as I was tearing the shirt off him for the medics but I felt as proud as punch in the car that evening.”