Ronan McCarthy sees positives and progress despite Cork's relegation threat 

While retention of their Division 2 status is the only show in town for the Cork footballers Saturday afternoon, manager Ronan McCarthy has said it won’t be “the end of the world” if his charges suffer a swift return to the league’s third tier.

Six and a half months after making theirs the shortest possible stay in Division 3, Cork — on account of their inferior scoring difference to Clare and Kildare in Division 2 South — find themselves 70 minutes from the drop.

McCarthy was the man at the helm when the county plummeted to Division 3 in the spring of 2019 and while maintaining their Division 2 status is important both for the development and direction of this Cork team, relegation to Division 3, he insists, is no death knell as last year proved.

When asked if an immediate return to the League’s third tier would represent a backward step for this Cork group, the manager replied: “Obviously, it is not what we want to do. What we want to do is win the game against Westmeath and what that does, actually, is put a very positive outlook on our League because you’d have won three of your four games.

“Win here and that is the equivalent of six points from four games, whereas if you look at Cork in the last two years we were in Division 2 in 2018 and 2019, we got six points the first year from seven games and five points the second year from seven games.

“The condensed nature of the League means we find ourselves in a position where if we lose we are relegated back down to Division 3.

“What we have learned from the last time is that it is not the end of the world that people think it is. But from the point of view of the development of the team and the direction we want to go, we want to win and keep ourselves in Division 2.”

Where Cork, as mentioned above, recorded two wins from three outings and only missed out on a promotion play-off to Division 1 by virtue of score difference, Westmeath were rooted to the bottom of Division 2 North after losing each of their three games.

That said, McCarthy was quick to call out any narrative that this is a game Cork, on home turf, should be winning.

“What I don’t understand about that is if you look at our results in Division 2 and 3 over the last four years, what right have we to be complacent about any game we play.

What I would say about the group is we have great quality, I think we can challenge the best teams, but we need to play well to do that. The same will apply on Saturday.

“Westmeath are a team that lost by a point in Navan, which is a very difficult place to go; were a point down to Mayo on 71 minutes; and lost by a point to Down having been eight down with 20 minutes to go. If we play well, we give ourselves every chance of winning the match. If we don’t, then we’ll be beaten. It’s as simple as.

“In terms of championship preparation, it is another game with an awful lot hanging on it. And there is nothing like that from the point of view of testing players and seeing if they can come through.”

With Cork players having been quite open about their promotion aspirations prior to the League throwing-in, did their failure to make the promotion play-offs amount to a missed opportunity given how unlikely the passage to Division 1 will ever again be as short as four games.

“Maybe I am being soft on myself here, but I wouldn’t be unduly harsh on us. You had three teams on four points and to lose out on scoring difference in a three-game league, we are a bit unfortunate.

“We are, however, responsible for what happens to us and certainly the 15-minute period against Kildare where we shipped 2-3 hurt us from the point of view that we didn’t control our own destiny going to Ennis.

“But overall, I’d look at the three matches and there are positive elements in all of them.”