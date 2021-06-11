Limerick's Donal O'Sullivan: The doctor providing mental health support during lockdown

Limerick footballer Donal O’Sullivan is nearing the end of his latest six-month rotation as part of his GP training.

After finishing his paediatric placement in Limerick’s maternity hospital in January, O’Sullivan took up station in Tevere House — a day hospital in the city providing mental health services — to begin his psychiatry rotation.

This latest rotation, no more than being part of the general medicine team at University Hospital Limerick when the first wave of Covid-19 struck 15 months ago, offers a sharp dose of perspective on a daily basis.

So while the Treaty joint-captain will do everything he can to keep a clean sheet during Saturday's Division 3 semi-final against Derry, as well as finding a green shirt with each and every restart, he’ll not get too high or too low over whether promotion is achieved. For when he steps back into work next week, the issues patients are presenting with will quickly put League promotion in its place.

From conversations with longer-serving colleagues in Tevere House, O’Sullivan says new referrals and uptake of their services during the third and most recent lockdown would have been far in excess of pre-Covid numbers.

“We would have seen first-hand the effect of Covid from the perspective of people’s mental health,” the Limerick goalkeeper and junior doctor begins.

“There has been issues with people in financial difficulties, we’ve seen patients during their bereavement of loved ones who died from Covid, and other things then like patients losing valuable supports such as the GAA and other sports and social clubs in a time of need, so that has been a big part of the past six months with regard to work.”

What O’Sullivan has had his eyes opened to these past few months has led him to wonder, on occasion, if the cure is worse than the disease.

“While Covid mightn’t be the sole reason for why people are having issues with their mood, anxiety, and other psychiatric conditions, it definitely has had a negative impact on a lot of people. Where that has been particularly visible is people losing valuable day-to-day social outlets like the GAA, like other sports clubs, and social amenities, which thankfully are starting to come back now.

Touch wood there is light at the end of the tunnel, that with restrictions starting to lift things are going to be a bit better in the wider community.

As mentioned above, work regularly brings perspective when inter-county results and performances are not as O’Sullivan would like. Conversely, his involvement with Limerick and heading out to training in Rathkeale is a “big stress reliever” when a difficult day’s work has been put down.

“Being back playing football in recent weeks has been great, meeting friends outdoors, and just being involved in a healthy pastime. When I see minor squabbles in the GAA with regards to fixtures or whatever, I remind myself of the past 15 months and the privileged position we are in to be back playing.

“There is a lot of pressure associated with inter-county football and one of the key strengths of our set-up at the minute is that there is a club atmosphere in the group.

“That has resulted in less turnover the last three years compared to the last decade, which had been a barrier to progress. What we are seeing is lads getting the rewards of being part of an inter-county panel for four, five, six years from a strength and conditioning, tactical, and technical perspective, which is thankfully married with better results.”

Following on from a progressive 2020 campaign which included McGrath Cup and Division 4 success, Division 3 wins over Tipperary and Wicklow has put Billy Lee’s charges 70 minutes from attaining the county’s highest League standing since 2007.

Two years ago, the Limerick panel had a conversation about replicating neighbours Clare in rising from Division 4 to 2. To achieve such, O’Sullivan and his teammates must not allow the weekend's “big opportunity” pass them by.