'A welcoming face' - Tommy Lynch, Cork GAA's keeper at the gates, passes away

Tommy Lynch, Cork GAA’s original greeter at the gates of Páirc Ui Chaoimh, both for its 1976 opening and 2018 redevelopment, has passed away. He was 91.

From the northside of Cork city, Tommy Lynch’s first unpaid posting for the GAA was on the gates of the old Athletic Grounds. All told, until his retirement two years ago, it is estimated that he has served in a voluntary and paid capacity for Cork GAA for north of fifty years.

Commented former Cork GAA chair Tracey Kennedy: "What can you say about this legend? So sad to hear of the passing of Tommy Lynch, long-standing custodian of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Páirc Uí Rinn and all who gathered within. Thanks, Tommy, for all the laughs (and the occasional row!) along the way."

A worker at the old Ranks Mills in Cork, he was in charge of scoreboard operations when Pairc Ui Chaoimh opened in 1976. Some six years later, he arrived down to the Pairc one day, or so the legend goes, and was offered a job by the then Cork County Bord chairman, Denis Conroy.

That formalised his position in 1988 as the stadium's head groundsman, but he would double up as kit man to both the Cork senior hurling and football squads for up to a decade thereafter.

He assumed similar responsibility for Pairc Ui Rinn, which Cork GAA opened in 1993. He continued to serve as caretaker and groundsman for Pairc Ui Chaoimh up to its closure for redevelopment at the end of 2014 and was still involved when it reopened two and a half years later.

To celebrate his 90t birthday in October 2019, Cork GAA hosted a special celebration at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, which was attended by many former Cork players and managers.

More often than not, he was the first face to greet players, officials and backroom teams at the old Blackrock End gate. Mr Lynch forged good relationships with a number of players over the decades and was especially close in more recent times to Cork team physio, Colin Lane.

BIRTHDAY BOY: Tommy Lynch, pictured with Cork legends Gerald McCarthy and Billy Morgan at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, where a 90th birthday celebration was hosted for Tommy by Cork GAA.

Former Cork hurler Tom Kenny described Lynch as “a welcoming face” in the Cork stadium.

“He was always there when you went down to training or games.

“You had to build up a rapport with him, the same way you would with anybody, but as he got to know you, and you got to know him, he was great to have there in the stadium.

“At the time things were going well for us on the field of play so we’d often be asked for sliotars to be signed, or spare jerseys from an odd set, he was very accommodating with that kind of stuff.

“When he was in Páirc Uí Rinn he’d sit in the first aid room, just inside the door on your right, and in the old Páirc U Chaoimh he’d be in the first aid room beneath the stairs, just inside the old brown doors. You could pop in there and ask him for anything, and the more established you became the more of a relationship you had with him.”

Sometimes players who wanted to put in an extra session needed extra access to the gym in the stadium, and Lynch always obliged.

“In my time playing a few of us would give him a call on a Thursday after training and ask if we could use the old gym on Friday morning.

“And he’d leave the key out under a cone for us, we’d come in and do our session and leave the key back there for him. That’s probably hard to imagine, in 2021, but that’s how we were able to use the gym sometimes, because he’d leave us in.

“He went to games when the van for logistics and gear came in, travelling with Jimmy McEvoy or Jerry Wallace, or Pat Keane in later years, so he was around the dressing-rooms at games.” That was often a help to players who, as Kenny explains, often wanted to give spare jerseys to charities or other deserving causes.

“In the dressing-room after a game you might be caught because you’d swapped your jersey with an opponent, particularly after a championship game.

“We would have spare jerseys and if you needed one because you had promised it to a charity Tommy would always look after you, he recognised when someone was genuinely caught to give a jersey away.”

Kenny describes Lynch as “nearly omnipresent” in the old Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“Nowadays with health and safety and so on things are different, but he was nearly omnipresent in the stadium for years.

“If you needed to get in early for something, or if you thought you’d left something after you then you could give him a ring and he’d accommodate you.

“He was living in the northside and a few times I would have dropped him home, or picked him up on the way to training, because I was going that way out to Grenagh.

“He had duties other than looking after the dressing-rooms or the players, there’s obviously a lot of work that goes with looking after a stadium, but he was always very good to us. When the old Pairc closed down the new stadium mightn’t have been quite the same for him.”