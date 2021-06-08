Davy Fitzgerald handed two-match ban for sideline altercation

Davy Fitzgerald has been handed a two-match sideline ban after he was sent to the stand in Saturday’s Division 1, Group B draw with Antrim in Belfast. It is now expected that he will contest the penalty.

On the advice of his linesman, the Wexford manager was punished by referee Patrick Murphy following his involvement in a heated incident with Antrim boss Darren Gleeson.

Such indiscipline by team officials previously involved a time-based suspension, which could have ruled Fitzgerald out of more than two games. However, the rulebook was recently changed to alter the penalty to to matches. Four years ago, Fitzgerald was banned for eight weeks after clashing with Tipperary’s Jason Forde on the field.

Fitzgerald will not be involved in the final Division 1, Group B game against Dublin in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday as well as the Leinster quarter-final against Laois in UPMC Nowlan Park on June 26. Should they beat Laois, he will return to share a sideline with Brian Cody a week later.

Speaking about the incident following the game, Fitzgerald said: “I have a huge desire in me to win and I don’t care, I want to win. I don’t think that will change and I think if you take that fight out of the dog you are in trouble.

“People would love to see me quiet and saying nothing on the sideline but if I feel something, if I am passionate about something, I am going after it. That’s it, end of story.” Wexford are, however, expected to contest the one-match ban handed down to Matthew O’Hanlon for his straight red card in the 45th minute of the draw with Antrim.

The Wexford joint-captain was seemingly sent off for interfering with the helmet of Neil McManus although video footage may suggest there were mitigating circumstances as he fell back when the pair clashed.