GAA in the dark about Liverpool's plans for Gaelic Games at Anfield

The GAA are still in the dark about the possibility of Liverpool Football Club hosting Gaelic games as part of their £60 million plans to expand their famous Anfield stadium.

As the city’s council meets next week to discuss planning proposals for the Anfield Road End of the venue, the idea of it facilitating Gaelic football and hurling has resurfaced after initially being raised in November 2019.

However, a GAA source has confirmed there has been no communications between Croke Park and the Premier League club about arranging games there.

The current Anfield playing surface would not be big enough to accommodate regulation 15-a-side matches. The size of the Anfield pitch is 101m in length and 68m in width. However, GAA pitches must be at least 130m in length and 80 in width.

Liverpool FC’s owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who have hosted Super 11 games in Boston’s Fenway Park in recent years, aim to increase the capacity of the stadium from just over 53,000 to 61,000 seats. “The proposal seeks permanent permission for the use of the stadium for other team sports throughout the year," according to a Liverpool City Council document.

"This would allow for other sporting events, such as Gaelic Games or American football, to take place, typically during breaks in the football calendar. The club has advised that this would be estimated to be only around two to three times per year."

The latest document reads similar to a statement on the Liverpool FC website in November 2019 when it was revealed that FSG envisaged redeveloping the Anfield Road End as they did the Main Stand in 2016.

“The plans for the proposed Anfield Road Stand expansion include exploring the opportunity for permanent permission to hold concerts and other major events at Anfield, including other sporting events such as Gaelic games and American football outside of the matchday calendar.”