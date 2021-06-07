Monday post-mortem: Six talking points from the weekend's hurling action

Plenty to digest from Saturday night takeaway

Sometimes there are no talking points. Sometimes there’s Limerick v Cork.

In terms of a content-rich encounter, this game was one of the stand-outs of recent weeks.

A brief summary of potential points for discussion arising out of the LIT Gaelic Grounds this past weekend? Take your pick.

Limerick’s improved discipline compared to their previous outings in this year’s league. Cork’s youth policy in selection compared to previous outings in this year’s league.

Limerick’s success with the high press on Saturday night. Cork’s lack of success with their puck-out strategy on Saturday night.

Cork’s selection quandaries ahead of the championship. Limerick’s (slightly different) selection quandaries ahead of the championship. The use of Limerick-Cork next month as a test event for spectators. Limerick’s physical strength.

]The Limerick team celebrate their win over Cork as the Rebels regroup after the game. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Limerick’s creation of over 50 scoring chances the other evening. Cork’s creation of half a dozen scoring chances the other evening.

We could go on. Suffice to say that it’s unusual to find a league clash that would pose so many questions, but then until this year - or last year - we usually don’t have a full dress rehearsal for a championship clash so close to the curtain going up for real.

Check back in the day after these two meet in July. We’ll have some answers then.

- MM

Has hurling hit too much of a good thing?

“Glorified challenge games” is how one radio hurling pundit put it to us Sunday about this year’s hurling league.

For every minute played by Fergal Horgan in the game between Galway and Waterford , there was an average of 1.12 scoring chances. That may sound like heaven especially when seven of those were goals, not something Galway and Waterford have been too forthcoming in scoring in recent games, but the scoring returns this weekend and throughout this year’s competition have been ridiculously high.

Shane Bennett of Waterford shoots to score his side's second goal despite the attention of Daithi Burke of Galway. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Last year, Division 1, Group A produced 38-561; this year, with three more games to go, it is already at 40-531. In Division, Group B the current total is 27-525 as opposed to 33-522 with three extra games in 2020. The three-week lead-in, the different approaches teams are taking to training between games, the size of hurleys, weight of balls and the increasing strength and skill element of the game all have to be factored in when considering such figures.

However, they are consistent with the increasing totals in matches. Two years ago on Tipperary’s way to win an All-Ireland, selector and coach Darragh Egan revealed they aimed for an aggregate of 30 points every game.

Scores have become 10-a-penny but have we reached too much of a good thing?

- JF

Clare still have many questions over Covid controversy - the answers aren’t as plentiful

Brian Lohan appeared happy after Saturday's win over Dublin to park the whole Covid-19 controversy and to move on.

Clare manager Brian Lohan: Keen to move on. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Asked if there was a satisfactory resolution to the episode, he lowered his head and reeled off what sounded like a prepared statement. Nothing more to see here folks.

The more intriguing comments came in a Sunday newspaper interview given by Lohan's former playing colleague Jamesie O'Connor. Asked the same question about how the issue panned out, O'Connor said "massive questions" remain and admitted he's "baffled" by it all.

"Something to me somewhere along the line doesn't add up and we haven't been given a satisfactory explanation on it," said O'Connor, who claimed the GAA could have done more. "Croke Park defer to the HSE but I'll be honest, I felt that they should have been stronger on it."

On the two Clare players forced to self isolate after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Wexford camp, shortly after the teams played, O'Connor said the duo were "left maybe hanging out to dry a little bit".

He said that being forced to isolate for 10 days had big consequences for one of the players without a satisfactory explanation for the episode.

-PK

Another Fitzgerald hard-luck story

Ok, it makes for entertaining copy and an interesting exchange about the rage that pours out of the Wexford manager during a game, but is it, y’know, all that helpful?

Wexford's manager Davy Fitzgerald operates from the stands. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

When Davy Fitzgerald was sent to the stand, Wexford were 2-9 to 0-10 up on Antrim. From then on, they couldn’t maintain that momentum.

Prior to the game as the players went through their core exercises, Fitzgerald moved among them, reminding them how keen Antrim would be and that they had ‘to bring it, bring it to them.’ And when he mentioned after that things went against them, he was asked to clarify.

“I got sent to the stand, that’s one. Then our centre back gets sent off, what he was sent off for, fine, I still think there was two of them in it. That was a massive changing point in the game.

“They are two big things in a game that go against you, we still hung in there and people can take what they want to out of the game today. But I have seen teams that when everything is going against them, they just fall.”

But all that happened when he was sent to the stand was he was effectively moved the other side of a perimeter fence. He actually entered the pitch for the second half water break before being ushered off again by officials.

Does two yards really make a difference? Or is he just compiling hard luck stories for a siege mentality?

- DB

A glimpse of the future for Kilkenny

It’s no surprise to anyone that the top scorer for Kilkenny Sunday in Nowlan Park was a strong forward with an accurate free-taking style from Ballyhale.

It may be a surprise to everyone that that person wasn’t TJ Reid.

Eoin Cody offered a reasonable imitation, chipping in from frees and play for the Cats, but Reid remains a singular power in the game.

Eoin Cody of Kilkenny. Picture: Sportsfile

One of the few players with the strength to win his own ball no matter how it arrives, his free taking, distribution and general air of threat has been the trump card for Kilkenny for years. As Nicky English said a few years ago, all they were short for a while was for TJ to take the puck-outs.

But no-one lasts forever. The performance of Eoin Cody might be seen as planning for the future, for the day when the big left-hander is no longer an option for Kilkenny. Cody will have more trying days in the black and amber than Sunday, but it was a glimpse of the future for Kilkenny.

Typically enough, though, they’re making their plans for it.

- MM

Westmeath attempting to turn negative into a positive

Four games played, four games lost. A points difference of -83. The last thing Westmeath would seem to need now is the sight of Limerick’s league, Munster and All-Ireland champions arriving in Mullingar next weekend but such is life at the top table.

Wesmeath's Tommy Doyle dejected after the game with teammates. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Manager Shane O’Brien sought to strike a positive note after his side’s latest blowout loss, this time to Tipperary, these are good learning experiences, he said, and no doubt John Kiely’s men will impart further lessons.

“We're delighted to be playing in these games,” said the Dubliner. “This is all preparation for the Joe McDonagh. It's a fantastic challenge to get and we're going to take the same approach against Limerick that we have so far. We're going to bring new lads in, give fellas a run and we're going to see if they're up to it.”

Hurling’s top tier has never been so democratic in terms of the number of sides capable of making a stab at the All-Ireland but the experiences of Westmeath and Laois these last few weeks show again just how small the pool is in terms of the game’s elite.

- BOB