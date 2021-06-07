'It’s not the two Liams, it’s Tipperary against Waterford': Sheedy not interested in Deise subplot

The scoreline will be the last thing Liam Sheedy reflects on when he digests Tipperary’s afternoon in Mullingar. League points and even the possibility of sharing a league title will concern him not a jot.

This was a team-building exercise, no more or less. Not at all different in many respects to the challenge match against Dublin with which they filled the previous, vacant weekend, or a training camp held at some remote tourist spot at home or abroad.

Seamus Callanan got a stretch into his limbs for the first time this season, Brendan Maher punched some rare minutes onto his card and Sheedy’s bench produced the sort of collective cameo that all managers dream of regardless of stakes or setting.

All told, they mined 1-8 from the replacements and Sheedy was particularly taken with the manner in which the likes of Alan Flynn, Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris moved when they came off the bench. Eager doesn’t begin to describe it.

“We showed a great hunger, a good appetite for the game. We weren’t perfect,” said Sheedy. “Our decision-making late on was poor at times, and we need to correct that because you’ve got to make the right decision all the time when you have ball in hand.”

Tipp’s greatest issues were self-inflicted. Robert Byrne saw a straight red for an impetuous jab of the hurley in the direction of Joey Boyle with 20 to go but the wastefulness up front was of greater concern on the day.

It may seem ridiculous to focus in on the performance in front of the sticks when they racked up 4-27 but they were up around double figures for wides at the first water break and their retention of possession wasn’t so hot in that spell either.

“I think for the first 17 balls that went in we only retained six of them, and that simply wouldn’t be acceptable at this level. So that’s an area of our game we’ve got to work on, but a lot of the lads are trying to do the right thing and we do remain a work in progress.”

This last point was one he touched on more than once. There is a sense that Tipp, still undefeated in the league, are in a pretty good place as the summer’s business approaches and Sheedy is clearly eager to keep the lid on the pot for now.

They pulled away at their ease from the second quarter onwards, John McGrath claiming their first goal three minutes before the interval and a black card for Westmeath’s Darragh Egerton only accentuating the one-way traffic shortly after the break.

Tipp claimed 2-4 to 0-1 in that 10-minute period when Westmeath were down to 14 men, the first of those scores conceded to Jason Forde from the penalty spot when Egerton was deemed to have denied the same man a goal-scoring opportunity.

It seemed harsh but the protests were light enough and of a kind that chimed with the understanding that this game was only travelling in one direction anyway. Even when Byrne walked just prior to Egerton’s return.

Tipp round off their scheduled league commitments next week against Waterford with Sheedy playing down any talk of even a share of the league title and the meeting of minds with fellow countyman Liam Cahill on the day.

“It’s just another game for us. It’s certainly not the two Liams, it’s Tipperary against Waterford and will always be a spirited battle and Walsh Park will hopefully be another day like today with weather conditions good and you’ll get a real feel for the summer.

“We’d a really good strong week’s work which was probably the most pleasing aspect of this week. It’s about driving on next week.”