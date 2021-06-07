Kilkenny's summer style still up for debate despite comfortable win

Kilkenny beat Laois in Nowlan Park by 10 points in this Allianz Hurling League Division 1B clash, but in the world of hurling chatter the result now takes second place to superheated conversations and bellowing overreaction, so we’d better nail down the blaring headline from this one.

Kilkenny’s new style of play, a gross betrayal of ancient verities: discuss in a while. The game first.

Kilkenny built an early lead they never relinquished in this one, with Eoin Cody, deputising for absent club mate TJ Reid, unerring from frees. They led 0-10 to 0-3 at the first water break and when Liam Blanchfield forced the ball over the goal-line five minutes after that break they looked like stretching their legs and cantering away.

Laois responded well from Stephen Maher and PJ Scully (two frees) but the Cats had three of the last four points of the half, leading 1-15 to 0-9 at the break.

The visitors were energised on the restart, however, outscoring Kilkenny 0-6 to 0-4 in the opening ten minutes of the half. With Ross King impressing around the middle and Scully nailing those frees, it was 1-19 to 0-16 on 46 minutes.

Kilkenny pushed 10 points ahead at the second water break, but credit Laois, who wouldn’t wilt. Scully saw the whites of Kilkenny ‘keeper Eoin Murphy’s eyes inside the last ten minutes but couldn’t convert from a tight angle; with four minutes left he had a better chance, but Murphy turned his shot aside. A goal would have enlivened the finish, but Kilkenny had done enough for the win.

Cats boss Brian Cody acknowledged the Laois effort afterwards. Asked if he thought the visitors had a good second half, he said: “They had a good first half as well.

“Laois are a good team, anyone who thinks differently is wrong — we’re very aware of the quality of player they have.

“Obviously we wanted to win the game and we have, and we got a good bit of game time into a lot of the players on the panel. Was it a terrific display? No, it wasn’t, but we’re walking away happy enough.

“You don’t expect to be in control of any match for the whole time. You’re guaranteed that every team will have a period of dominance, and Laois got that because they have plenty of quality in their team. It’s how you respond to that that’s important, that’s what you want to see.”

Cody got that response from his team, though he may not be delighted with the lack of goal chances, they scored thirty times.

His counterpart was also thinking in terms of halves.

“I take a good bit out of both halves,” said Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett.

“I thought we were competitive all through. The first half the ball wasn’t sticking enough up front for us and was coming out too easy. It was a very, very competitive game for us.

“We were happy with the competitive and fight we showed. I have said this before. There is great spirit and a huge amount of honesty in this squad.

“We know we are not a top four team and we can’t afford to lose that amount of players and go out and perform against the likes of Kilkenny, Wexford or so on. We take a lot of positives away today.”

And the debate raging on Kilkenny’s approach?

In evidence, take James Bergin’s point on 15 minutes. The ball began its journey with Eoin Murphy, the Kilkenny goalkeeper, and made a brief appearance in every line of the field before Bergin snapped it over the Laois bar.

On the other side of the charge sheet? Kilkenny’s goal, just six minutes later. The ball was blasted from deep in the Kilkenny defence to Liam Blanchfield on the Laois 20-metre line: Blanchfield won the ball, and powered his way through to find the net from close range, eventually finishing with an improvised kick.

Does the coexistence of the two approaches put an end to the angst?

Well, only if you really believe that angst exists.

And in the experience of this observer, if the team’s new style is successful, that angst never lasts for too long.