Offaly have no answer to O’Brien and Devane double act

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 quarter-final

Tipperary 4-17

Offaly 0-13

Grace O’Brien scored 2-4 from play while Cáit Devane nabbed 2-5 as Tipperary pulled away in the final quarter for a comfortable Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 quarter-final triumph over Offaly.

The winners’ superior conditioning built up over recent years was very evident as they registered two goals and six points after the 39th-minute dismissal of their dual player Róisín Howard for committing two yellow-card offenses in 90 seconds.

Aisling Brennan was among Offaly’s stars but she received her marching orders 11 minutes after Howard, picking up her second yellow card when fouling Miriam Campion for a penalty which was then converted by Devane.

The breadth of scorers will have really pleased the Premiers’ manager Bill Mullaney, especially while the game was still a contest, given the unhealthy reliance on Devane in this department over the years.

O’Brien was almost unmarkable in the first half but it was Devane who had the game's first goal which set Tipp on their way.

Offaly actually had a couple of early goal chances through Gráinne Egan and Mairéad Teehan and the former opened their account from a placed ball but O’Brien was economy personified in slotting a brace of points.

Tipp poured forward as they enjoyed plenty of success on the Offaly puckout. Scores from Devane (free), Howard, Ereena Fryday and O’Brien again stretching the margin to five.

Aisling Brennan landed a score from distance and Egan converted a free to steady the ship by the end of the first quarter.

The relief was momentary, however, as a length-of-the-field move in which Nicole Walsh was prominent, ended with a stunning strike into the bottom corner from Devane.

Eimear McGrath and Devane pointed either side of a point from former Tipp player Teehan, but when O’Brien drilled to the empty net after Clodagh McIntyre had pounced on an error by Mairéad Jennings, it was always going to be a long road back for Offaly. Susan Earner’s charges did provide the last two scores of the half from placed balls by Egan to remain in touching distance, 2-8 to 0-7 behind at the interval.

Tipp were able to find space too easily in the Offaly half, however, with Mary Ryan the instigator of attack after attack.

Indeed Tipperary had put nine points between the sides within eight minutes of the restart as Offaly struggled.

Egan was moved onto Ryan after Howard’s red card but Offaly were waning while their rivals moved into overdrive.

Devane converted the 50th minute penalty but it was fitting that the elusive O’Brien would have the final say, goaling from a ground shot in injury time after gathering Devane’s clever cross-field ball.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Devane 2-5(0-3fs, 1-0 pen); G O’Brien 2-4; E McGrath 0-3; R Howard, E Fryday, M Campion, N Walsh, J Kelly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Offaly: G Egan 0-6(4fs, 2 45s); A Brennan, M Teehan 0-2 each; K Kenny, M Morkan 0-1 each.

TIPPERARY: Á Slattery, J Bourke, M Ryan, E Loughman, A McGrath, M Eviston, S Fryday, E Fryday, R Howard, E McGrath, N Walsh, N Treacy, G O’Brien, C Devane, C McIntyre.

Subs: M Campion for Treacy (ht), C McCarthy for E Fryday (40), J Kelly for McIntyre (45), L O’Dwyer for Ryan (56), S Delaney for Eviston (58), C Hennessy for E McGrath (59), L Loughnane for Loughman (60+1).

OFFALY: M Jennings, S Walsh, L Keena, S Shanahan, A Byrne, A Brennan, M Morkan, R Egan, O Kirwan, E Mulrooney, K Kenny, G Dolan, S Harding, G Egan, M Teehan.

Subs: S Flannery for Mulrooney (44), C Cleary for Harding (46).

Referee: J Heffernan (Wexford)