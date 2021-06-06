Liam Blanchfield goal helps Kilkenny down brave Laois fight

Kilkenny’s Liam Blanchfield scores a goal. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 15:26
Michael Moynihan, Nowlan Park

KILKENNY 1-29 LAOIS 0-22

Kilkenny took the honours in this NHL 1B clash, though Laois never gave up the fight in Nowlan Park.

The home side attacked the scoreboard end in the first half and came looking for goals early, with Laois ‘keeper Enda Rowland saving well from Eoin Cody.

Kilkenny still had four points on the board - with Laois guilty of some poor shooting - before PJ Scully opened their account with a free on 10 minutes.

Cody, replacing absent clubmate TJ Reid on frees, helped Kilkenny to a lead of 0-10 to 0-3, Michael Carey’s clever run leading to the Cats’ last point of that opening quarter.

Soon after the resumption Kilkenny found the net - a long delivery was won by Liam Blanchfield, who took a couple of attempts before goaling - 1-11 to 0-5.

Laois responded well, Stephen Maher and Scully (two frees) cancelling out that Kilkenny goal, but the home side had three of the last four points of the half, leading 1-15 to 0-9 at the break.

The visitors were energised on the restart, however, outscoring Kilkenny 0-6 to 0-4 in the opening 10 minutes of the half. With Ross King impressing around the middle and Scully unerring from frees, it was 1-19 to 0-16 on 46 minutes.

Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody and Donnchadh Hartnett of Laois. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Kilkenny resumed control, hitting four on the spin to make it 1-23 to 0-16 at the second water break, but credit Laois, who wouldn’t wilt.

They hit three in a row themselves on the resumption to keep Kilkenny in their sights, but a goal was needed. Scully saw the whites of Eoin Murphy’s eyes inside the last ten minutes but couldn’t convert from a tight angle; with four minutes left he had a better chance, but Murphy turned his shot aside.

Scorers for Kilkenny: E. Cody (0-12, 8 frees, 1 65); L. Blanchfield (1-2); J. Bergin (0-5); A. Mullen, C. Fogarty, R. Reid (0-2 each); J. Donnelly, B. Ryan, M. Carey, T. O'Dwyer (0-1 each).

Scorers for Laois: PJ Scully (0-11, 8 frees, 1 65); R. King (0-3); P. Purcell, J. Kelly (0-2 each); L. Cleere, A. Dunphy, S. Maher, E. Rowland (free)(0-1 each).

KILKENNY: E. Murphy; T. Walsh, J. Holden, P. Deegan; D. Corcoran, H. Lawlor, M. Carey; R. Reid, C. Fogarty; A. Mullen (c), M. Keoghan, B. Ryan; J. Bergin, L. Blanchfield, E. Cody.

Subs: T. O’Dwyer for Ryan (43); J. Donnelly for Keoghan (49); M. Cody for Carey (50); A. Murphy for Mullen (57); P. Walsh for T. Walsh (65).

LAOIS: E. Rowland (c); D. Conway, S. Downey, D. Hartnett; J. Kelly, C. McEvoy, S. Maher; F. Fennell, P. Purcell; J. Ryan, A. Dunphy, C. Collier; PJ Scully, R. King, E. Gaughan.

Subs: W. Dunphy for Ryan, C. Comerford for Gaughan, L. Cleere for Connolly (all HT); E. Lyons for Collier and R. Mullaney for Maher (both 52); J. Keyes for A. Dunphy (57); S. Bergin for King (inj., 62).

Referee: R. McGann (Clare).

